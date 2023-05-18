Why has Nooh Butt been excluded from Asian Games, Paris Olympics?

Pakistan’s renowned weightlifter Nooh Butt. — Instagram/@noohdastgirbutt

Pakistan’s renowned weightlifter Nooh Butt's performance in this Asian Games and Paris Olympics has been made impossible as he was excluded for allegedly being part of a parallel weightlifting interim committee.



Nooh, denying the allegations, said that he wants to continue representing Pakistan in the future.

Taking to Instagram, the Commonwealth Games gold medalist expressed reservations over his inclusion in the weightlifting event by the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWLF).

“I, unfortunately, won’t be able to participate in future weightlifting competitions — be it National Games (2023) or international competitions like Asian Games (2023) or Olympic Games (2024) — as I have been alleged to be a member of a parallel weightlifting interim committee by the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF). As a result, I won’t be given an opportunity or platform to participate in future competitions,” Butt said.



“I will come out and state openly that I am not a part of any parallel weightlifting interim committee in both word and deed.



“I am only here for the weightlifting game, and I appeal to the Pakistani authorities and the public for their support, so that I can bring more medals and glory to Pakistan. Period.”

Earlier, Ghulam Dastgir Butt, father of Nooh, had also stated that his son is not registered with the interim committee which has been formed by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to run the weightlifting affairs in the country.

“Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWLF) claims that my son Nooh Dastgir Butt is registered with the interim committee. It’s a false claim. I am father of weightlifters Nooh Dastgir Butt and Hanzala Dastgir Butt and we have never indulged in any kind of politics and have never been part of any parallel body,” Ghulam Dastgir told ‘The News’ earlier this month.

“We have also emailed the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and PWLF and informed them that we are not part of any politics. We play weightlifting and we will continue playing weightlifting. We are not associated with any kind of politics,” he added.