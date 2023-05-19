Kate Middleton’s family faces major blow after King Charles coronation

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s family –parents Carole and Michael Middleton—have dealt a huge blow days after they attended King Charles coronation.



According to Sky News UK, Kate Middleton’s parents were forced to sell their family business due to looming bankruptcy.

The publication further says the Middletons party goods supplier company Party Pieces has been bought by British entrepreneur James Sinclair.

According to NZ Herald, the Princess of Wales herself had worked at the family business in the past.

Carole and Michael Middleton launched the Party Pieces in 1987.

In October 2022, Party Pieces was also launched in the US.

Kate Middleton’s mother Carole and and father Michael were among the 2,300 guests at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.

They attended the historic event with Pippa and James Middleton.