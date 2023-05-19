 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday May 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton’s family faces major blow after King Charles coronation

By
Web Desk

Friday May 19, 2023

Kate Middleton’s family faces major blow after King Charles coronation

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s family –parents Carole and Michael Middleton—have dealt a huge blow days after they attended King Charles coronation.

According to Sky News UK, Kate Middleton’s parents were forced to sell their family business due to looming bankruptcy.

The publication further says the Middletons party goods supplier company Party Pieces has been bought by British entrepreneur James Sinclair.

According to NZ Herald, the Princess of Wales herself had worked at the family business in the past.

Carole and Michael Middleton launched the Party Pieces in 1987.

In October 2022, Party Pieces was also launched in the US.

Kate Middleton’s mother Carole and and father Michael were among the 2,300 guests at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.

They attended the historic event with Pippa and James Middleton.

More From Royals:

Whoopi Goldberg says Prince Harry, Meghan Markle car chase story ‘just doesn’t work’

Whoopi Goldberg says Prince Harry, Meghan Markle car chase story ‘just doesn’t work’
Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle in the game of fashion?

Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle in the game of fashion?

King Charles fulfils all his promises to Queen Camilla

King Charles fulfils all his promises to Queen Camilla
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's US stunt sparks reactions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's US stunt sparks reactions
Kate Middleton puts her elegance on display amid Meghan and Harry's US stunt

Kate Middleton puts her elegance on display amid Meghan and Harry's US stunt
New York residents lodge complaints against Harry and Meghan video

New York residents lodge complaints against Harry and Meghan

Kate, Queen Camilla building 'deeper connection' with each other to support husbands video

Kate, Queen Camilla building 'deeper connection' with each other to support husbands
Meghan Markle shows signs of 'split persona' with 'Hollywood-style' speech video

Meghan Markle shows signs of 'split persona' with 'Hollywood-style' speech
Sarah Ferguson says Princess Eugenie will have baby No.2 'any minute now' video

Sarah Ferguson says Princess Eugenie will have baby No.2 'any minute now'
Meghan Markle would become 'history': Nostradamus predicted NYC car chase video

Meghan Markle would become 'history': Nostradamus predicted NYC car chase
King Charles, Camilla ‘are growing testy with each other’ video

King Charles, Camilla ‘are growing testy with each other’
Prince Harry ‘sneaking this thunderous look almost unintentionally’ video

Prince Harry ‘sneaking this thunderous look almost unintentionally’