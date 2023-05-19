 
Stormzy finds himself stuck between two cars in new awkward photos

English rapper Stormzy found himself in the middle of an awkward situation as he got stuck between two cars and asked the hotel staff for help. He was seen in his yellow Lamborghini which costs £200,000 outside his hotel.

The artist got caught while he was leaving London's Grosvenor Hotel for the 2023 Ivor Novello Awards, as he grabbed his keys from the valet for his ride, which was parked very close to another vehicle.

When he attempted to reverse his vehicle, he got trapped between a car that was parked behind him and the one next to him. He was reportedly stuck in the same position for around fifteen minutes with the hotel staff having to move the other two cars to make room.

His car has an estimated price of around £190,000 to £230,000 but they can end up selling for as much as £260,000. He was dressed in a laid-back getup with a white Balmain skirt, black bottoms and a pair of white shoes.

He tied off the look in a grey bucket hat along with stylish aviator sunglasses. The outing came after it was reported that he was now in regular contact with his former beau Maya Jama.

