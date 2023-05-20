 
Saturday May 20, 2023
Justin Timberlake reacts to Jessica Biel TikTok comment

Justin Timberlake reacts to Jessica Biel TikTok comment
Justin Timberlake joined the chorus on the internet joke when a clueless fan asked him about his girlfriend shared stark similarities with actor Jessica Biel.

According to Billboard, the origin of the joke was tracked to TikTok, where a fan dropped a comment on the singer's video, "I don't know who you are but your girlfriend looks like Jessica Biel Congrats!"

The Cry Me a River singer responded to the comparison, "Yeah. Yeah…Yeah," adding, "From now on, I'm only going by 'Jessica Biel's Boyfriend.'"

Fans slid into the comment section of the 42-year-old with witty responses.

"I don't know who Jessica Biel is, but you look like her husband," one user commented.

Another cheekily said, "What!!! How you meet Jessica Biel??? you friends with like the Backstreet Boys or

something? Wow crazy."

"Jessica Biel's boyfriend should totally drop and album or something," a third added.

Moreover, Timberlake and Biel have been married for a decade and share two sons, Silas and Phineas.

