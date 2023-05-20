 
menu menu menu
amazing
Saturday May 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

WATCH: TikToker captures UFO on video 'near moon'

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 20, 2023

A video went viral on social media in which two apparent white objects of different sizes could be seen flying "near the moon".

The video which was posted on TikTok by a user LayLoo said: "What is this object near the moon?"

The video had five million likes.

Although one aircraft appears to remain static in the roughly 30-second video, a smaller object can be seen disappearing behind the Moon.

It remains unclear where the video clip was shot and whether it was modified.

Commenting on the video, users put forth their views about what the object is.

One TikTok user said: "The moon is a space station used by [extraterrestrials] to spy on Earth."

A person while commenting below the video asked: "Are we not gonna talk about how his phone can zoom in so much?"

There have been several sightings of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) in the North American region in which investigators from the Pentagon also launched a probe into whether they are aliens visiting Earth or something else.

Last year’s investigations from Pentagon suggested that there is evidence regarding any aliens.

"I have not seen anything in those holdings to date that would suggest that there has been an alien visitation, an alien crash, or anything like that," said Ronald Moultrie, undersecretary of defence for intelligence and security.

In February, The US Air Force general overseeing North American airspace said that after a series of shoot-downs of unidentified objects, he would not rule out aliens or any other explanation yet, deferring to US intelligence experts.

When he was asked whether he is ruling out any existence of extraterrestrial origins of three objects shot down by US warplanes, General Glen VanHerck said: "I'll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out. I haven't ruled out anything."

Nearly a week earlier, Poland's defence ministry said the UFO flew into Polish airspace from Belarus.

Poland's defence ministry said the object blipped on the radar for a while then it disappeared near Rypin, a town in north-central Poland. 

More From Amazing:

WATCH: Social media up in air as flying sofa spotted in Ankara sky video

WATCH: Social media up in air as flying sofa spotted in Ankara sky
Oldest US judge's refusal to step down sparks legal battle over mental fitness

Oldest US judge's refusal to step down sparks legal battle over mental fitness
Dead woman wins election in India

Dead woman wins election in India
WATCH: Man escapes tiger shark's attack as it takes bite out of his kayak

WATCH: Man escapes tiger shark's attack as it takes bite out of his kayak

WATCH: Rare sea slug found in Falmouth beach UK video

WATCH: Rare sea slug found in Falmouth beach UK
WATCH: Air hostess makes special announcement for her co-worker's mom

WATCH: Air hostess makes special announcement for her co-worker's mom
WATCH: Street fight gets interesting as man uses 'python as weapon'

WATCH: Street fight gets interesting as man uses 'python as weapon'
Heartfelt 1919 soldier's letter for his mom reaches home in time for Mother's Day after 100 years

Heartfelt 1919 soldier's letter for his mom reaches home in time for Mother's Day after 100 years
Woman paralysed from chest down rides superbike to raise £4,400

Woman paralysed from chest down rides superbike to raise £4,400
Man charges girlfriend ‘service fee’ on bills

Man charges girlfriend ‘service fee’ on bills
Ginormous sea monster’s fossilised remains accidentally discovered

Ginormous sea monster’s fossilised remains accidentally discovered
WATCH: Dollars, pounds showered on wedding guests

WATCH: Dollars, pounds showered on wedding guests