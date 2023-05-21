Hasan Ali injured moments before T20 Blast opener

Fast bowler Hasan Ali. cricketpakistan.com.pk

BIRMINGHAM: Hasan Ali, a seasoned fast bowler of Pakistan, sustained an injury during the ongoing Twenty20 Blast tournament in Birmingham.

The incident occurred just moments before the opening match between the Birmingham Bears and Yorkshire Vikings, as Hasan Ali was warming up at the ground. Despite his absence, his side, the Birmingham Bears, emerged victorious, securing a 34-run win.

Specific details regarding the nature of Hasan Ali's injury remain undisclosed so far. Witnesses reported that the Birmingham Bears staff swiftly attended to him, providing assistance and carrying him off the ground.

Among the esteemed Pakistani cricketers participating in the tournament are Shaheen Afridi, a skilled fast bowler, Shan Masood, a stylish left-hand opening batter, Shadab Khan, an all-rounder, Zafar Gohar, a left-arm spinner, Usama Mir, a leg-spinner, and promising talents Haider Ali and Zaman Khan. The tournament, spanning nine weeks, promises an exciting showcase of talent.

Hasan Ali recently signed a contract with Warwickshire County Cricket Club (CCC) for the current season. While he had previously represented Peshawar Zalmi in earlier editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he has been associated with Islamabad United in recent times. Notably, Hasan Ali was honored as the player of the tournament in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, further highlighting his exceptional skills.

The 21st edition of the T20 Blast tournament, now named the Vitality Blast, commenced on May 20 at Birmingham's Edgbaston stadium with an enthralling double-header. Originating as the inaugural T20 league in June 2003, initially called the Twenty20 Cup, the competition operates under the administration of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The tournament maintains the identical format as the previous year, wherein the 18 county sides are divided into North and South Groups.

NORTH GROUP: Birmingham Bears, Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, Lancashire Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Northamptonshire Steelbacks, Notts Outlaws, Worcestershire Rapids, Yorkshire Vikings.

SOUTH GROUP: Essex Eagles, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Hampshire Hawks, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Somerset, Surrey, Sussex Sharks.