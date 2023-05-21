 
Royals
Sunday May 21, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘casting massive shadow’ for ‘cynical observers’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently being called out on the timing of their ‘near catastrophic incident’ in NYC.

Royal commentator and editor Camilla Tominey weighed in on the entire incident in NYC, with The Telegraph.

She started that converastion off by posing the question, “A cynical observer might question the timing of their bombshell statement.”

She also shifted the focus off the converastion, and onto the fact that Prince Harry was made to give up Metropolitan Police protraction just a few days ago.

So, in the eyes of Ms Tominey, “Those familiar with the actions of the paparazzi in the US – compared with the rather tame behavior of their British counterparts these days – may also have been given pause for thought.”

Even “In their Netflix series, Harry and Meghan repeatedly complained of being doggedly followed wherever they went.”

“The reality, however, was rather different with hardly any paparazzi shots of the couple appearing in UK newspapers because so few are taken of royals in the post-Leveson era.”

“Which is why, when it came to illustrating Harry’s claim that ‘history was repeating itself,’ and Meghan was in danger of being killed like his mother Diana, Princess of Wales,” the possibility was met with doubts.

Reason being, the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrongfully used a paparazzi image from a red carpet event in their Netflix docuseries, to drive the point home.

