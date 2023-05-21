 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday May 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Gracie Awards 2023: Doubts cast over Meghan Markle's attendance

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 21, 2023

Meghan Markle is among the winners of 48th Annual Gracie Awards by the The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation.

Christina Applegate, Ava DuVernay, Faith Hill, Amanda Seyfried, Danielle Monaro, Shelley Wade, Abbott Elementary, TODAY, The Drew Barrymore Show, 48 Hours, along with frontline journalists will also receive the award in a ceremony to be held on May 23.

The event recognizes women-centered achievements and programming in media and entertainment. A gala honoring Gracie winners will be held on May 23 at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles.

It's still not clear whether Meghan Markle would attend the awards ceremony that comes just days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they were involved in a car chase by paparazzi photographers.

Speculations are doing the rounds regarding her attendance after the couple received backlash for allegedly exaggerating the New York incident.

Even the British royal family did not comment on the incident in which Meghan and Harry said their lives were put at risk.

Some commentators, however, believe that the Duchess of Sussex would not want to miss a chance to be in the limelight.

Her British critics said she shouldn't have the nerve to show her face after the whole New York drama.

It's still not immediately known whether Prince Harry would accompany his wife to the event which is taking place in in Los Angeles.  

More From Royals:

Prince Harry needs therapy after NY car chase?

Prince Harry needs therapy after NY car chase?
Meghan Markle leaves Kate Middleton green with envy

Meghan Markle leaves Kate Middleton green with envy

Meghan and Harry feeling guilty after NYC car chase claim

Meghan and Harry feeling guilty after NYC car chase claim

Prince William, Kate Middleton in ‘a long game requiring careful planning' video

Prince William, Kate Middleton in ‘a long game requiring careful planning'
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘fiercely protective’ of George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘fiercely protective’ of George, Charlotte, Louis
Meghan Markle quashes pregnancy rumours as she appears in body hugging gown

Meghan Markle quashes pregnancy rumours as she appears in body hugging gown
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage ‘troubled by a third person’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage ‘troubled by a third person’
Nick Jonas called Priyanka Chopra's 'boy toy' after Kate Middleton 'insulted' in 'Citadel'

Nick Jonas called Priyanka Chopra's 'boy toy' after Kate Middleton 'insulted' in 'Citadel'

Prince William ditches his alleged mistress for Kate Middleton?

Prince William ditches his alleged mistress for Kate Middleton?
Prince Harry fled to hide from paparazzi but wound up ‘in their backyard’ video

Prince Harry fled to hide from paparazzi but wound up ‘in their backyard’
Kate Middleton, Prince William have 'terrific' rows: ‘It's not a perfect marriage’ video

Kate Middleton, Prince William have 'terrific' rows: ‘It's not a perfect marriage’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘casting massive shadow’ for ‘cynical observers’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘casting massive shadow’ for ‘cynical observers’