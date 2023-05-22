12 dead in soccer stadium crush in El Salvador

Supporters are helped by others following a stampede during a football match between Alianza and FAS at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, on May 20, 2023. Nine people were killed on May 20, 2023, in a stampede at an El Salvador stadium where soccer fans had gathered to watch a local tournament, police said. —AFP

A devastating incident occurred at a soccer stadium in the capital of El Salvador, resulting in the deaths of at least 12 people and leaving dozens injured. The National Civil Police announced the tragic crush on Twitter, with Salvadoran officials attributing the incident to the overselling and issuance of fraudulent tickets.

The unfortunate stampede occurred during the match between Alianza and FAS at Cuscatlán Stadium. According to initial reports, a surge of fans attempting to enter the stadium led to chaos. Salvadoran Health Minister Francisco Alabi stated on Twitter that emergency teams swiftly responded, providing medical assistance to the injured who were subsequently transported to local hospitals. Approximately 90 individuals, including minors, are currently receiving treatment, with most reported to be in stable condition.

Luis Alonso Amaya, the director of the National Civil Protection System of El Salvador, revealed during a press conference that the stampede originated in an area of the stadium where tickets had been oversold, impacting around 500 people. President Nayib Bukele pledged an exhaustive investigation into the incident, with the national police and the attorney general's office spearheading the inquiry. Bukele emphasized that all parties involved, including the teams, stadium management, ticket office, league, and federation, would face scrutiny, and those responsible would not escape punishment.

El Salvador Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado took to social media to announce the investigation of EDESSA, the company responsible for managing Cuscatlán Stadium, as well as the leaders of the clubs involved. Reports have surfaced suggesting that fans were sold counterfeit tickets or gained unauthorized entry through other means. The Minister of the Interior and Territorial Development, Juan Carlos Bidegain, affirmed President Bukele's commitment to an extensive investigation to ensure accountability.

Video footage released by the National Civil Police of El Salvador showed numerous ambulances stationed outside the stadium, while medics hurriedly attended to the scene. Photos captured from within the stadium depicted throngs of people, many donning the white and blue jerseys representing Alianza and FAS, respectively.

This tragic incident has sent shockwaves through El Salvador, highlighting the urgent need for improved safety measures and ticketing protocols to prevent such disasters in the future. The nation mourns the lives lost and prays for the swift recovery of the injured.