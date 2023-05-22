WGA strikers jeer WB. Discovery chief David Zaslav during speech

Protesters disturbed Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav's commencement speech at Boston University with jeers and chants as the WGA strike picked pace.

Late Night with Seth Meyers writer Mike Scollins shared a video where Warner Bros boss faced continued disturbance during his speech, forcing him, at one point, to pause.

He captioned the video as "Zaslav getting hit with a Pay Your Writers chant in Boston. This is so good."

Following the speech, the head honcho of WB. Discovery extended support to the writers' strike.

"I am grateful to my alma mater, Boston University, for inviting me to be part of today's commencement and for giving me an honorary degree, and, as I have often said, I am immensely supportive of writers and hope the strike is resolved soon and in a way that they feel recognizes their value," Zaslav said.

In other news, HBO CEO Casey Bloys aims to settle issues with the Writers Guild of America strike that has put Hollywood on the back foot.

"First, let me just start by saying I am hopeful that a fair resolution is found soon with writers that would, of course, return talent to this stage," the chief executive said.

"Let's be honest, making this a far more entertaining show. Until then, you're kind of stuck with me and my clips."

It is pertinent to mention here it is the first writers' strike in 15 years.