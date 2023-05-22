Prince Harry's at the mental level of a ‘teenager’ that ‘needs a shower'

Prince Harry has just been accused of sulking around the world like a teenager that’s overdue for a bath, a stern talking to and a ‘real job’.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser weighed in on these changes, and accused Prince Harry of changing for the worse.

She broke everything down with News.com.au and started off by recalling the 'man he once was'.

Especially since “things looked like they were only on the up for the royal” before his marriage.

At the time “he had a fabulous girlfriend who promised to be the best thing to happen to the royal family since they stopped marrying their first cousins and his charity work was going gangbusters.”

So,w with the way things have changed, “It’s just a bit depressing”.

Mainly due to the fact that “when you contrast that Harry with the man of today with a new report throwing up a bevy of claims that make him sound less like someone freed from a lifelong cage and more like a teenager who could do with a shower, stern talking to and a day job.”

Ms Elser also went on to note a few changes to the Duke’s personality, that seem to ‘make it all worse’.

“Claims like he games until the wee hours; that he has not one but two hotel rooms he allegedly ‘escapes’.”

Not to mention the allegations “that there is a ‘chasm’ between he and wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex over fame versus privacy” as well as the fact that his friends back in London “want about as much to do with him as Queen Camilla wants to sit through a slam poetry festival.”