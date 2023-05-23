Turkish third-place candidate backs Erdogan in runoff election

Leader of the ATA Alliance Sinan Ogan delivers a press conference in Ankara on May 22, 2023. Ultra-nationalist candidate Sinan Ogan who finished third in Turkey´s election threw his support on May 22, 2023, behind President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of this weekend´s historic runoff vote. —AFP

ISTANBUL: Sinan Ogan, a relatively unknown hardline nationalist candidate who secured 5.2% of the vote in the initial presidential election on 14 May, has declared his support for President Tayyip Erdogan in the upcoming runoff. This endorsement provides a significant boost to Erdogan's campaign while further complicating the path for opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Ogan's unexpected emergence as a potential "kingmaker" in the runoff had garnered attention from analysts and the public alike. During a press conference in Ankara, he announced his decision to support Erdogan, emphasizing the role his campaign played in elevating Turkish nationalists as influential participants in the political arena. Ogan criticized Kilicdaroglu's Nation Alliance for failing to convince him about the future and underscored the importance of continuous efforts in combatting terrorism.

In the initial vote, Erdogan secured 49.5% of the support compared to Kilicdaroglu's 44.9%, with Erdogan's ruling party coalition also winning a parliamentary majority. This places Erdogan in a favourable position as he aims to extend his two-decade rule in one of Turkey's most critical elections.

Ogan, a former academic and the first-round presidential candidate representing a right-wing alliance led by the Victory Party has been recognized for his anti-immigrant stance, particularly in a country hosting the largest number of refugees globally. He expressed his intention to remove two predominantly Kurdish parties from the political equation and strengthen Turkish nationalists and secularists.

Kilicdaroglu, the candidate from the Republican People's Party (CHAP) and leader of a six-party alliance, has pledged to reverse many of Erdogan's extensive changes to domestic, foreign, and economic policies, including addressing the cost-of-living crisis resulting from an unorthodox economic program.

Erdogan welcomed Ogan's endorsement, expressing satisfaction with their shared views on fighting terrorism and relations with Turkic states. Erdogan also addressed Ogan's anti-immigrant stance, asserting that the government already had plans to resettle one million refugees in Syria, which could be discussed further with the Syrian government after the runoff.

While Ogan's support is expected to bolster Erdogan's campaign, it may also lead to a division among Ogan's supporters. The Victory Party is set to announce its position on the runoff separately. Ogan's strong performance in the initial vote surprised pollsters who had predicted Kilicdaroglu to be the frontrunner, highlighting an unforeseen surge in nationalist support.

As the runoff approaches, Kilicdaroglu has intensified his rhetoric, vowing to repatriate all migrants if elected. Furthermore, a member of Erdogan's alliance, the Justice Party, broke away from the bloc over the weekend and endorsed Kilicdaroglu in the upcoming vote.

In the face of the remaining candidates, some voters express disillusionment and abstention from participating in the runoff. One Ogan supporter residing in Germany shared her reluctance to vote for either candidate due to their alignment with terrorist organizations.

Ogan's political career includes a parliamentary entry in 2011 with the nationalist MPH, an unsuccessful bid for the party's leadership in 2015, and subsequent expulsion.