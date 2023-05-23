OpenAI explores Wikipedia-like collaborative approach for AI decisions

The logo of OpenAI is displayed near a response by its AI chatbot ChatGPT on its website, in this illustration picture taken February 9, 2023. —Reuters

During the AI Forward event in San Francisco, OpenAI's president, Greg Brockman, revealed that the organization is actively exploring ways to gather diverse input on decisions that impact its artificial intelligence systems.

He likened this approach to the model of Wikipedia, where individuals with varying perspectives come together to reach a consensus on encyclopedia entries. OpenAI, the creator of the popular chatbot ChatGPT, aims to extend this collaborative methodology to shape AI regulations globally.

Brockman emphasized the importance of avoiding a unilateral approach to AI policy, stating, "We're not just sitting in Silicon Valley thinking we can write these rules for everyone." Instead, OpenAI is actively considering democratic decision-making processes to involve a broader range of stakeholders in shaping the future of AI.

The concept of collective decision-making aligns with OpenAI's mission to ensure the responsible and ethical development of AI technologies. By involving a diverse group of participants, the organization aims to gather a wide range of perspectives and expertise to inform its policy decisions. This collaborative approach acknowledges the need for inclusive and comprehensive discussions on the regulation of AI.

OpenAI's commitment to democratizing AI policy reflects its understanding that decisions impacting AI should not be dictated solely by a few entities. The organization recognizes the value of collective intelligence and the benefits of considering a multitude of viewpoints.

As OpenAI continues to explore this collaborative decision-making model inspired by platforms like Wikipedia, it strives to create an inclusive framework that fosters transparency, accountability, and the broad participation of stakeholders in shaping the future of AI.