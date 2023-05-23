 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Tuesday May 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

WATCH: LB representatives clueless as 'cool commissioner' administers oath in English

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 23, 2023

An unusual situation arose during the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected local government (LG) representatives as North Nazimabad Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar administered oath in English, leaving the newly elected representatives clueless.

The new local body (LB) representatives, union councils' chairmen and vice-chairmen who were elected in the recent local government polls in Karachi, took oaths on Monday.

Among those taking the oath was Jamat-e-Islami's (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, who intercepted Bangwar while administering the oath when he noticed his fellow representatives' confusion over the oath's words in English language.

The two reportedly engaged in an argument, with Naeem urging to administer oath in Urdu. However, Bangwar administered oath in English saying that there were options of Urdu, Sindhi and English languages. 

Bangwar, a provincial management services (PMS) officer — who currently serves as an assistant commissioner for North Nazimabad area of Karachi — is a singer and songwriter, who rose to prominence due to his vibrant personality and eclectic tastes.

Termed the “cool” assistant commissioner, the 29-year-old is passionate about providing funds for education, environmental and animal welfare and emergency response programmes in Pakistan.

Bangwar has also worked for and supported numerous local and international non-profit organisations, such as WWF, SOS, Oceana, Amnesty International, Dar Ul Sakoon, Project Aware, and PETA.

His aim with his foundation, HBF (Hazim Bangwar Foundation), is to ensure that it supports numerous diverse causes.

More From Pakistan:

NAB to avoid undue controversies, adhere to laws, says chairman

NAB to avoid undue controversies, adhere to laws, says chairman

Overseas PTI supporter booked for abusing Pakistani police

Overseas PTI supporter booked for abusing Pakistani police
Live updates: Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi secure bail in separate cases

Live updates: Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi secure bail in separate cases
Man suspected of killing Karachi policeman arrested in Sweden

Man suspected of killing Karachi policeman arrested in Sweden

Imran Khan pays over Rs1.4 million in ‘luxury tax’ for Zaman Park residence

Imran Khan pays over Rs1.4 million in ‘luxury tax’ for Zaman Park residence
Climate change claims 2 million lives in half a century: UN

Climate change claims 2 million lives in half a century: UN
G20 meet: Bilawal blasts world powers for 'turning a blind eye' to Indian savagery in IIOJK

G20 meet: Bilawal blasts world powers for 'turning a blind eye' to Indian savagery in IIOJK
PTI's Shireen Mazari re-arrested shortly after getting out of jail

PTI's Shireen Mazari re-arrested shortly after getting out of jail
Hundreds rally in Azad Kashmir against India G20 meet in IIOJK

Hundreds rally in Azad Kashmir against India G20 meet in IIOJK
NA passes resolution backing May 9 rioters’ trial under military laws

NA passes resolution backing May 9 rioters’ trial under military laws
'Every soldier puts duty first': COAS Gen Munir asserts army stands united

'Every soldier puts duty first': COAS Gen Munir asserts army stands united
PTI’s Yasmin Rashid handed over to police on three-day physical remand

PTI’s Yasmin Rashid handed over to police on three-day physical remand