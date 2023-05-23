 
Tuesday May 23, 2023
Gisele Bundchen glimpses into new life in Miami after Tom Brady split

Gisele Bündchen is now settling in her new home base of Miami after she split from her husband of 13 years, Tom Brady, last year.

During a conversation with People Magazine during a benefit gala in the city, the supermodel, 42, gushed over her new life.

“I am loving Miami. I love the sunshine and people are very warm and welcoming, it feels like home,” she told the outlet. “I am very active, and Miami is all about being outside, so I really enjoy that.”

She continued, “It also is easier to go to Brazil from here, so my sisters [twin Patricia and sisters Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela and Raquel] come visit a lot more now which makes me so happy.”

Gisele went through a tumultuous time in her personal life last year when as she finalised her divorce in October from NFL star, Brady.

The supermodel seems to be doing well after she talked about her “heartbreaking” divorce from Brady, with whom she shares two kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, in wide-ranging interview with Vanity Fair in March.

The former Victoria Secret’s model went on to add that her kids also seem to be enjoying Miami. “The kids are loving Miami too. Vivi is passionate about horses and is very into jumping right now,” the doting mother shared.

“We all love to do jiu-jitsu which is so great to build self-confidence,” she continued. “We also love being outdoors and enjoy jumping together on our big trampoline we have in our yard. We also love paddle boarding and kayaking, it is so much fun to just be doing things together.”

While the family is enjoying the city, Gisele also shared that Costa Rica is a second home, where she spent her Christmas holiday after the divorce.

