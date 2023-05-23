 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ actress Kim Tae Ri’s fans angry after agency’s statement

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 23, 2023

However, the statement seemed to anger fans even more as they criticized them
However, the statement seemed to anger fans even more as they criticized them

Twenty-Five Twenty-One actress Kim Tae Ri’s fans are upset following her agency’s statement concerning her ongoing controversy. The issue initially started when the actress asked her fans if they would like to provide a translation for her series without any payment.

Fans expressed their rage at the post, with one person writing: “No but volunteer work through youtube…?? And what’s more is that it’s an issue even if she donates all the profits off the youtube/ this isn’t talent donation but passion pay… but it’s not even passion pay it’s straight up payless.”

Her agency then released a statement, writing:

“Hello, this is management mmm.

We'd like to express our official position on the "So This Is The Place?" subtitle translations.

The vlog series does not generate any revenue from

advertisements or other means. We also do not equate an

individual's emotions with financial gain. Since the

inception of "So This Is The Place?", and as the work on the

English subtitles continues, Tae-ri's commitment to her

fans has been the sole driving force.

The only intent behind the request for translation help was to make the vlogs more accessible to international fans. Despite our intentions, however, we acknowledge and deeply regret the unintended distress this announcement caused to numerous individuals.

We would like to emphasize that it was never our intention to take advantage of anyone in the process of making "So This Is The Place?". When there were circumstances that required compensation, we ensured that it was provided in a fair manner.

We sincerely apologize once again for any distress our decisions may have caused.

Thank you.”

However, the statement seemed to anger fans even more as they criticized them for making excuses and not admitting their mistake. One fan wrote: “So if you aren’t making any money, does that justify asking people to donate their talents for free? Then why does marketing exist?”

More From Entertainment:

BTS V and Lisa from Blackpink reunite at Cannes

BTS V and Lisa from Blackpink reunite at Cannes
Lily-Rose Depp looks gorgeous at ‘The Idol’ afterparty amid disappointing reviews

Lily-Rose Depp looks gorgeous at ‘The Idol’ afterparty amid disappointing reviews
Bill Gates 'blackmailed' by Jeffrey Epstein over alleged affair with Russian player?

Bill Gates 'blackmailed' by Jeffrey Epstein over alleged affair with Russian player?
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby face off for Best TV Presenter nomination

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby face off for Best TV Presenter nomination
Amanda Bynes feels sad and lonely following psychiatric hold, reveal sources

Amanda Bynes feels sad and lonely following psychiatric hold, reveal sources
Kieran Culkin almost lost role in Jesse Eisenberg’s film 'A Real Pain'

Kieran Culkin almost lost role in Jesse Eisenberg’s film 'A Real Pain'
Heidi Klum wholeheartedly accepts 50, 'just a number'

Heidi Klum wholeheartedly accepts 50, 'just a number'
Jonas Brothers top album sales chart for the fourth time

Jonas Brothers top album sales chart for the fourth time
Fans lose it after Nicole Ansari-Cox, Brian Cox’s wife, made camero in ‘Succession’

Fans lose it after Nicole Ansari-Cox, Brian Cox’s wife, made camero in ‘Succession’
Sydney Sweeney looks gorgeous while leaving Martinez Hotel in Cannes

Sydney Sweeney looks gorgeous while leaving Martinez Hotel in Cannes
Initial reviews for The Weeknd’s ‘The Idol’ is out and they’re not great

Initial reviews for The Weeknd’s ‘The Idol’ is out and they’re not great
Mike Tyson says Jamie Foxx is dealing with stroke

Mike Tyson says Jamie Foxx is dealing with stroke