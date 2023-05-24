Teenage boys' deaths lead to violent riots in Cardiff

Unrest broke out in Ely, Cardiff, last night. —WNS

The Welsh capital of Cardiff was thrown into chaos on Monday as riots broke out following a tragic car crash that claimed the lives of two teenage boys, as reported by local police.

The incident unfolded in the Ely area of Cardiff, leading to violent disorder, with vehicles set ablaze and property vandalized, resulting in injuries to several officers, according to a statement from South Wales Police.

While the exact connection between the car crash and the subsequent riots remains unclear, there were reports suggesting that some rioters believed the police officers may have been involved in the deaths of the two boys. This belief is yet to be substantiated.

In response to the commotion, an unspecified number of arrests were made during the unrest, and further arrests are expected, according to Assistant Chief Constable Mark Travis. He condemned the violence directed towards emergency services and the destruction of property, deeming it "totally unacceptable."

The events unfolded after a serious road traffic collision was reported on Snowden Road, resulting in the tragic deaths of the two teenage boys. The police were alerted to the incident after it had already occurred, and they arrived at the scene to manage the subsequent large-scale disorder, which persisted until the early hours of the morning, as stated by South Wales Police.

Footage circulating on social media depicted a line of more than a dozen police officers attempting to contain a large group of protesters. In the midst of the chaos, the protesters had set a substantial object ablaze on a residential road. In response to the situation, riot police and officers from neighbouring forces were dispatched to the scene to restore order, as confirmed by the police statement.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Travis expressed condolences to the families of the deceased teenagers, acknowledging the distressing scenes that unfolded in the Ely community. He emphasized that such incidents were not anticipated within close-knit communities like Ely and emphasized the need to maintain peace and harmony.

The authorities are working diligently to investigate the circumstances surrounding the car crash and the subsequent riots, aiming to restore calm and ensure that those responsible for the violence and destruction are held accountable for their actions.