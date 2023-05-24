Johnny Depp was given 'clean up' before Cannes Film Festival: Source

Johnny Depp was reportedly given a new look ahead of his appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, says insider.

“He was cleaned up,” a festival reveals, sharing he was allotted a team of professionals to help him get ready at at the JW Marriott hotel on La Croisette.



Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE that Depp "is doing fantastic" one year after his defamation trial with Amber Heard.

"Johnny is doing fantastic. He really enjoys working and touring again. He has managed to turn his life around," says the source of Depp, who will next direct the movie Modi after touring with his band The Hollywood Vampires. "He is prioritizing his health and work."

This comes as Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard is laying a low-key life in Spain.

Speaking about finding freedom in the European city, Amber tells a Spanish magazine about loving her life here.

"I love Spain so much. I hope I can get to stay here, I love living here. I hope you are good, it was a pleasure meeting you. I have to move forward, huh? That's life.

