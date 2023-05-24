 
Royals
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘stuck’ on ‘something of a losing streak’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seems to be caught in a string of troubled situations in the past few weeks.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received quite a lot of criticism by royal experts and celebrities over claims that they were involved in a ‘catastrophic’ car chase by ‘highly aggressive paparazzi’ last Tuesday.

Following the incident, news reports, including the statements from New York Police Department, the paparazzi and the cabbie who drove them, all seem to point that the events may have been exaggerated from the perspective of the Sussexes.

And now this Tuesday, Prince Harry lost a legal bid to challenge the British government’s decision barring him from paying for police protection during his visits to the UK.

According to royal commentator, Daniela Elser who penned in her piece for News.com.au, claimed that Prince Harry has “repeatedly come face-to-face with embarrassment,” as the royal family busies themselves in royal engagements.

Elser noted that per Newsweek’s latest polls, the Sussexes rating re-entered positive territory for the first time since January but claimed it to be a “double-edged sword.”

“The real sting in the tail comes when you consider that the time period this covers was their lowest profile and quietest in ages,” she wrote.

“Translation: Americans like the Sussexes more when they are quiet and out of sight. (Imagine what sort of numbers they would be getting if they moved to the remotest bit of Wyoming, took a vow of PR silence and deleted Oprah’s number!)”

The commentor surmised, “Right now it seems like the Sussexes are stuck on something of a losing streak.”

