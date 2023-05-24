Yasin Khan wins Mr Pakistan Olympic 2023 title

Yasin Khan (centre) wins Mr Pakistan Olympic Contest during 34th National Games in Quetta. — photo by author

In a major achievement, renowned bodybuilder Yasin Khan — who represents the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) — won Mr Pakistan Olympic 2023 title during the ongoing 34th National Games in Quetta.

While competing among the top bodybuilders from across the country, the Peshawar-born athlete remained on top.

In the final round of the event, Yasin competed with Karachi’s Fida Baloch. He was voted as the best poser which earned him the coveted title.

"It's a very proud moment for me," the champion bodybuilder said while speaking to GeoSuper.tv. "It was a tough competition overall. I worked really hard to reach this stage. I am extremely thankful to my parents, trainers and friends for their all-out support," he added.

After he was named the winner, the people took him on their shoulders and took a round of bodybuilding arena. "I didn't expect this much love from the people of Quetta. I would like to thank all of them for their support and appreciation."

Yasin, who has won several accolades previously, aims to represent Pakistan at the international level.

"I want to represent Pakistan at the international level. I have won many titles before but I want to do much more than this for my country," he said.

"Our government needs to support bodybuilders. Our sport is very expensive. We need financial support to represent Pakistan in the world," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that WAPDA earned 150 points to win Gold medal in team category of the bodybuilding event. Pakistan Army, with 76 points, bagged Silver whereas hosts Balochistan (15 points), managed Bronze medal.