 
menu menu menu
sports
Wednesday May 24, 2023
By
M Muzamil Asif

Yasin Khan wins Mr Pakistan Olympic 2023 title

By
M Muzamil Asif

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Yasin Khan (centre) wins Mr Pakistan Olympic Contest during 34th National Games in Quetta. — photo by author
Yasin Khan (centre) wins Mr Pakistan Olympic Contest during 34th National Games in Quetta. — photo by author 

In a major achievement, renowned bodybuilder Yasin Khan — who represents the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) — won Mr Pakistan Olympic 2023 title during the ongoing 34th National Games in Quetta.

While competing among the top bodybuilders from across the country, the Peshawar-born athlete remained on top.

In the final round of the event, Yasin competed with Karachi’s Fida Baloch. He was voted as the best poser which earned him the coveted title.

"It's a very proud moment for me," the champion bodybuilder said while speaking to GeoSuper.tv. "It was a tough competition overall. I worked really hard to reach this stage. I am extremely thankful to my parents, trainers and friends for their all-out support," he added.

After he was named the winner, the people took him on their shoulders and took a round of bodybuilding arena. "I didn't expect this much love from the people of Quetta. I would like to thank all of them for their support and appreciation." 

Yasin, who has won several accolades previously, aims to represent Pakistan at the international level.

"I want to represent Pakistan at the international level. I have won many titles before but I want to do much more than this for my country," he said.

"Our government needs to support bodybuilders. Our sport is very expensive. We need financial support to represent Pakistan in the world," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that WAPDA earned 150 points to win Gold medal in team category of the bodybuilding event. Pakistan Army, with 76 points, bagged Silver whereas hosts Balochistan (15 points), managed Bronze medal.

More From Sports:

PCB names Fatima Sana as captain for Emerging Women's T20 Asia Cup

PCB names Fatima Sana as captain for Emerging Women's T20 Asia Cup
Shan Masood honoured to lead Yorkshire

Shan Masood honoured to lead Yorkshire
UK Vitality Blast: Naseem Shah in UK for brief stint with Leicestershire Foxes

UK Vitality Blast: Naseem Shah in UK for brief stint with Leicestershire Foxes
Real Madrid Winger Vinicius cleared of wrongdoing

Real Madrid Winger Vinicius cleared of wrongdoing
Barcelona's lackluster display ends in 3-1 loss to Real Valladolid

Barcelona's lackluster display ends in 3-1 loss to Real Valladolid
Damar Hamlin shows athleticism in return to practice after miraculous recovery

Damar Hamlin shows athleticism in return to practice after miraculous recovery
BCCI likely to accept PCB's hybrid model if Pakistan plays World Cup in India

BCCI likely to accept PCB's hybrid model if Pakistan plays World Cup in India
Newcastle stun critics, clinch Champions League berth after 20 years

Newcastle stun critics, clinch Champions League berth after 20 years

'La Liga belongs to racists': Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr responds to derogatory comments

'La Liga belongs to racists': Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr responds to derogatory comments

Derbyshire coach Mickey Arthur showers praise on Pakistan pacer Zaman Khan

Derbyshire coach Mickey Arthur showers praise on Pakistan pacer Zaman Khan
Sania Mirza sparkles in pastel blue saree in latest Instagram post

Sania Mirza sparkles in pastel blue saree in latest Instagram post
Historic win: Police win maiden National Games football title

Historic win: Police win maiden National Games football title