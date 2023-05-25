Longest nose record holder Mehmet Ozyurek passes away at 75

Mehmet Ozyurek was cremated in his hometown of Artvin.—guinnessworldrecords.com

Mehmet Ozyurek, the Guinness World Record (GWR) holder for having the longest nose, passed away at the age of 75. GWR expressed its sadness about Mr Ozyurek's death on its official website.

His nose, measuring 3.46 inches, was confirmed as a world record by GWR in November 2021. Prior to this, Mr Ozyurek had already been recognized twice as the person with the longest nose while still alive – first in 2001 on the show 'Guinness World Records: Primetime' in Los Angeles, and again in 2010 on 'Lo Show dei Record' in Italy.

According to GWR, Mr Ozyurek was widely known and cherished for his zest for life and often spoke about feeling "blessed" to have a nose that broke records. His final ceremonies were held in his hometown of Artvin.

GWR reported that Mr Ozyurek fell ill and suffered a heart attack while scheduled for surgery. Despite the doctor's efforts to save him, they were unable to revive him.

Mr Ozyurek's son, Baris, expressed gratitude to the people of Artvin and their supporters, stating, "We are in pain. My father had a kind heart and always tried not to offend anyone. He found peace not only with his nose but also with his life."

In 2021, Mr Ozyurek shared with GWR that his sense of smell was different from that of others. He explained, "I can smell something and say, 'There is a smell here.' Other people might say, 'We don't smell anything.' I tell them, 'You may not smell it, but I can.'"

He attributed his distinctive large nose to a family trait, although the exact cause was never known.

Mehmet Ozyurek's passing marks the end of an era for the world's longest nose record holder. His unique gift and amiable nature will be remembered by many who appreciated his extraordinary feat.