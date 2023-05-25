 
Thursday May 25, 2023
WATCH: Why world's tallest dog Zeus has a lazy lifestyle

Thursday May 25, 2023

Zeus, a Great Dane breed dog, continues to hold the Guinness world record as the world’s tallest canine with a height of about 41 inches (on all fours) and stands at 7 feet, 4 inches on his hind legs, but leads a lazy lifestyle, maybe because of his sheer size. 

He is from Bedford Texas and is only three years old and may be still growing.

There was another dog named Zeus who died back in 2014. He was from Michigan and had a height of 44 inches and 7 feet with 4 inches on his hind legs. He was five when he died.

Though the Zeus of Michigan had a terrifying height, he used to regularly visit schools and hospitals as a therapy dog.

Britanny Davis, the owner of the Zeus of Texas was gifted a pup when he was merely 8 weeks old.

Now, he enjoys walks around the neighbourhood and the local farmer's market and sleeping by the window.

Davis Guinness World Record that he eats 12 cups of “Gentle Giants” dog food per day.

"The comment that we hear most often is 'Wow, that’s a horse!' 'Can I ride him?' or 'Does he have a saddle?'" she said. 

"The answer to all those questions is 'no.'"

According to Guinness World Records, the longest and heaviest dog ever recorded was Aicama Zorba of La-Susa, an Old English Mastiff owned by London resident Chris Eraclides. In 1987, Zorba weighed 343 pounds and measured 8 feet, 3 inches from nose to tail. 

