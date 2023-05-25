Britney Spears embraces estranged mom Lynne in emotional reunion

Britney Spears and her mother Lynne met at her home in Southern California after years of estrangement

In a heartwarming turn of events, pop icon Britney Spears has finally reunited with her mother, Lynne Spears, after years of estrangement.

The emotional reunion took place in a private setting, away from the prying eyes of the media, allowing the mother-daughter duo to reconnect and heal old wounds, reported Page Six.

Sources close to the family reveal that the rift between Britney and Lynne began several years ago amid personal and legal struggles faced by the pop star.

Lynne, who had been a constant pillar of support throughout Britney's early career, found herself at odds with her daughter's conservatorship and the control it exerted over Britney's life.

According to the sources, Lynne traveled from her hometown in Louisiana to LAX on Wednesday morning. She was then escorted to the residence of Britney's manager, Cade Hudson.

Afterward, she utilized an Uber service to reach the residence where the singer resides with her husband, Sam Asghari, who is 29 years old.

The reunion has come as a surprise to many, as reports of a strained relationship between Britney and Lynne have circulated over the years.

However, sources close to the family have revealed that Britney and Lynne had been working on rebuilding their relationship behind the scenes.

In October, the renowned artist expressed her anger towards her mom, stating, "Mom, take your apology and disregard it completely! And to all the doctors who manipulated my mind... I hope you all suffer eternal damnation! Kiss my rear-end!"

However, it seems that the family has put their differences aside and prioritized their bond and love for one another. According to a source, Lynne has shown a strong commitment to repairing her relationship with her daughter. The recent meeting held on Wednesday signifies a positive step in that direction.

They engaged in open and honest conversations, addressing past grievances and misunderstandings, ultimately leading to this long-awaited reunion.