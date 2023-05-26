 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Friday May 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

European concerns rise as Twitter signals withdrawal from disinformation code

By
Web Desk

Friday May 26, 2023

Twitter logo is seen on a phone. — AFP/File
Twitter logo is seen on a phone. — AFP/File

BRUSSELS: European sources have revealed that Twitter is planning to withdraw from the European Union's (EU) disinformation code, a voluntary agreement that brings together major social platforms. The decision by Twitter, which is owned by US billionaire Elon Musk, has been communicated to the European Commission, but formal notification to Brussels is still pending.

The EU's code of practice on disinformation was established in 2018 and has nearly three dozen signatories, including industry giants like Meta, Google, Twitter, Microsoft, and TikTok. It encompasses not only major platforms but also advertisers, fact-checkers, and non-governmental organisations. The code, drafted by the industry players themselves, includes over three dozen commitments, such as improved collaboration with fact-checkers and a commitment not to promote actors spreading disinformation.

Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter seven months ago, there has been a noticeable relaxation in content moderation, leading to an amplification of voices known for disseminating disinformation on the platform. According to one source, Twitter has indicated a preference for relying on its users rather than fact-checkers. The reports produced by Twitter under the code were deemed to be highly incomplete.

One European Commission official, speaking to AFP, stated, "If Elon Musk doesn't take the code seriously, then he should quit." While adherence to the code remains voluntary, the official emphasised that platforms cannot escape the consequences of the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), which comes into effect in November. The DSA compels platforms to actively mitigate the risks of disinformation and imposes penalties of up to 6% of global revenues for non-compliance.

Vera Jourova, the vice president of the European Commission, expressed growing discomfort with Twitter last month due to the surge in Russian disinformation on the platform. She also raised concerns about Twitter's insufficient staff dedicated to combating disinformation, following a wave of layoffs following Elon Musk's arrival.

In response to inquiries, Twitter's press service sent an automated reply featuring a dog excrement emoji.

More From Sci-Tech:

Microsoft unveils new developer products powered by OpenAI's Technology

Microsoft unveils new developer products powered by OpenAI's Technology
UK government acknowledges

UK government acknowledges "existential" risk of AI in historic meeting with tech leaders
South Korean rocket puts satellites into orbit for first time

South Korean rocket puts satellites into orbit for first time
Nasa finds evidence of Japanese lunar lander's crash on moon

Nasa finds evidence of Japanese lunar lander's crash on moon
Is Jupiter's lightning different from Earth's? Answer is in clouds

Is Jupiter's lightning different from Earth's? Answer is in clouds
Nadra unveils new platform to stimulate tech-based entrepreneurship, startups

Nadra unveils new platform to stimulate tech-based entrepreneurship, startups
Nasa's Magellan orbiter maps 85,000 volcanoes on Venus

Nasa's Magellan orbiter maps 85,000 volcanoes on Venus
Twitter glitches thwart Ron DeSantis' Presidential run announcement

Twitter glitches thwart Ron DeSantis' Presidential run announcement
OpenAI CEO signals potential exit from EU over regulatory concerns

OpenAI CEO signals potential exit from EU over regulatory concerns
Saturn's iconic rings on the verge of disappearing, new research reveals

Saturn's iconic rings on the verge of disappearing, new research reveals
Meta starts firing employees in latest layoff drive

Meta starts firing employees in latest layoff drive
Adobe to incorporate AI-powered image generator in Photoshop

Adobe to incorporate AI-powered image generator in Photoshop