Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals showbiz industry's harsh realities

Priyanka Chopra has voiced her experience of enduring constant "examination" and "scrutiny" throughout her career

Priyanka Chopra has consistently been transparent about the challenges she has encountered throughout her extensive and successful acting career.

Recently, in an interview with The Zoe Report as the cover star, Chopra discussed her experiences and emotions during the early stages of her career.

Reflecting on her journey, she disclosed, "I was 17 years old when I started doing this. I've been picked apart — my actions, decisions have been scrutinized."

Despite receiving numerous accolades for her work, the actress felt grappling with her identity as a consequence of such scrutiny.

She added, "I felt like a failure. I was hard on myself."

Previously, during a podcast, the Bollywood diva revealed, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me for reasons. I had beef with people... I was tired of the politics."

Excerpts from the interview gained widespread attention, with many applauding Chopra for shedding light on the inner workings of the entertainment business, particularly concerning actors who lack connections in the industry.

The constant scrutiny and the unwelcoming treatment led the star to doubt herself and feel like a different person in private and public settings. However, over the years, Chopra developed techniques to protect herself and cope with the obstacles of the industry.

"I'm more comfortable talking about myself to you than I would have been five years ago. I was a lot more guarded," Chopra shared.

"Maybe it's maturity, maybe it's coming into my own, finding a confidence in yourself and not seeking. I'm still figuring that out," the 40-year-old mused during the interview.