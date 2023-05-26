 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals showbiz industry's harsh realities

By
Web Desk

Friday May 26, 2023

Priyanka Chopra has voiced her experience of enduring constant examination and scrutiny throughout her career
Priyanka Chopra has voiced her experience of enduring constant "examination" and "scrutiny" throughout her career

Priyanka Chopra has consistently been transparent about the challenges she has encountered throughout her extensive and successful acting career. 

Recently, in an interview with The Zoe Report as the cover star, Chopra discussed her experiences and emotions during the early stages of her career.

Reflecting on her journey, she disclosed, "I was 17 years old when I started doing this. I've been picked apart — my actions, decisions have been scrutinized."

Despite receiving numerous accolades for her work, the actress felt grappling with her identity as a consequence of such scrutiny.

She added, "I felt like a failure. I was hard on myself." 

Previously, during a podcast, the Bollywood diva revealed, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me for reasons. I had beef with people... I was tired of the politics."

Excerpts from the interview gained widespread attention, with many applauding Chopra for shedding light on the inner workings of the entertainment business, particularly concerning actors who lack connections in the industry.

The constant scrutiny and the unwelcoming treatment led the star to doubt herself and feel like a different person in private and public settings. However, over the years, Chopra developed techniques to protect herself and cope with the obstacles of the industry.

"I'm more comfortable talking about myself to you than I would have been five years ago. I was a lot more guarded," Chopra shared. 

"Maybe it's maturity, maybe it's coming into my own, finding a confidence in yourself and not seeking. I'm still figuring that out," the 40-year-old mused during the interview.

More From Entertainment:

Lauren Sánchez promotes Kylie Jenner's brand

Lauren Sánchez promotes Kylie Jenner's brand
Tom Hanks honored with doctorate at Harvard University

Tom Hanks honored with doctorate at Harvard University
Is Jeff Bezos engaged to Lauren Sánchez? Find out

Is Jeff Bezos engaged to Lauren Sánchez? Find out
German police issue statement on incident involving Roger Waters

German police issue statement on incident involving Roger Waters
Kevin Feige hails Robert Downey Jr’s casting as Tony Stark

Kevin Feige hails Robert Downey Jr’s casting as Tony Stark
Cher reveals Tina Turner was ‘really happy’ before her death

Cher reveals Tina Turner was ‘really happy’ before her death
Celine Dion turning into 'human statue' after neurotic condition video

Celine Dion turning into 'human statue' after neurotic condition
‘Hijack’ trailer: Idris Elba plays fearless negotiator in electrifying thriller

‘Hijack’ trailer: Idris Elba plays fearless negotiator in electrifying thriller
Kim Kardashian begins filming for 'American Horror Story'

Kim Kardashian begins filming for 'American Horror Story'
Is the feud over? Kim and Kourtney Kardashian step out together

Is the feud over? Kim and Kourtney Kardashian step out together
Celine Dion announces cancellation of ‘Courage World Tour’ over health concerns

Celine Dion announces cancellation of ‘Courage World Tour’ over health concerns
'Yellowjackets' star Christina Ricci recounts filming 'torturous' finale scene

'Yellowjackets' star Christina Ricci recounts filming 'torturous' finale scene