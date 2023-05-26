 
menu menu menu
world
Friday May 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Japan's Chiba territory

By
Web Desk

Friday May 26, 2023

A graph of earthquake measurement can be seen in this picture. — Twitter/AFP
A graph of earthquake measurement can be seen in this picture. — Twitter/AFP 

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck off Japan's Chiba Prefecture Friday at 7.03pm sending seismic waves to the nearby areas including Tokyo, The Japan Times reported.

According to the Japanese meteorological agency, the tremor was detected at a depth of 50 kilometres off the eastern part of Chiba.

Authorities said that there was no tsunami warning.

No abnormalities were detected at nuclear plants around the region, the country's nuclear authority said.

Friday’s earthquake in Japan comes just three weeks after when a tremor of 6.5 magnitude struck Ishikawa Prefecture, claiming the life of one man and injuring several others.

The earthquake had a depth of 12 kilometres and struck the northern tip of Ishikawa Prefecture's Noto Peninsula on the Sea of Japan coast.

According to the NHK reports, local police in the city of Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture — near the quake's epicentre — the seism has reportedly damaged many buildings and hospitals were receiving patients with quake-related injuries.

It reported: "One man who fell off a ladder was showing no vital signs. Suzu Fire Department noted that three houses had collapsed and that two people were trapped in two of the structures."

More From World:

India dethrones China as world's most populated nation

India dethrones China as world's most populated nation
China braces for new wave of Covid cases, predicted to reach 65mn weekly

China braces for new wave of Covid cases, predicted to reach 65mn weekly
Killer whales cause severe damage to boat in attack in Spain

Killer whales cause severe damage to boat in attack in Spain

Far-right militia leader receives 18-year prison term for Jan 6 capitol riots

Far-right militia leader receives 18-year prison term for Jan 6 capitol riots
Google removes controversial 'Slavery Simulator' game amid backlash in Brazil

Google removes controversial 'Slavery Simulator' game amid backlash in Brazil
UK government acknowledges

UK government acknowledges "existential" risk of AI in historic meeting with tech leaders
Man crashes car into UK PM’s 10 Downing Street office

Man crashes car into UK PM’s 10 Downing Street office

US citizen 'seriously injured' after shark attack in Turks and Caicos

US citizen 'seriously injured' after shark attack in Turks and Caicos
Man on shooting, stabbing spree kills 2 cops, woman in Japan

Man on shooting, stabbing spree kills 2 cops, woman in Japan
Rhode island shooting claims two lives; shooter killed

Rhode island shooting claims two lives; shooter killed
Container ship refloated in Suez Canal after running aground

Container ship refloated in Suez Canal after running aground
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Panama-Colombia border region

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Panama-Colombia border region