6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Japan's Chiba territory

A graph of earthquake measurement can be seen in this picture. — Twitter/AFP

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck off Japan's Chiba Prefecture Friday at 7.03pm sending seismic waves to the nearby areas including Tokyo, The Japan Times reported.

According to the Japanese meteorological agency, the tremor was detected at a depth of 50 kilometres off the eastern part of Chiba.

Authorities said that there was no tsunami warning.

No abnormalities were detected at nuclear plants around the region, the country's nuclear authority said.



Friday’s earthquake in Japan comes just three weeks after when a tremor of 6.5 magnitude struck Ishikawa Prefecture, claiming the life of one man and injuring several others.

The earthquake had a depth of 12 kilometres and struck the northern tip of Ishikawa Prefecture's Noto Peninsula on the Sea of Japan coast.

According to the NHK reports, local police in the city of Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture — near the quake's epicentre — the seism has reportedly damaged many buildings and hospitals were receiving patients with quake-related injuries.

It reported: "One man who fell off a ladder was showing no vital signs. Suzu Fire Department noted that three houses had collapsed and that two people were trapped in two of the structures."