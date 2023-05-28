 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday May 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Lil Wayne provides lunch to WGA strikers outside Warner Bros.

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 28, 2023

Lil Wayne provides lunch to WGA strikers outside Warner Bros.
Lil Wayne provides lunch to WGA strikers outside Warner Bros. 

Lil Wayne is putting up all the help he can for the Writer's Guild of America strike against major Hollywood studio networks by supplying picketers outside Warner Bros. headquarters with a Fatburger truck.

A Milli rapper supplied a truck to the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, for lunchtime, as actor Greg Berlanti provided them with breakfast.

"Thank you, Lil Wayne, for sending a @Fatburger truck to the picket lines today AND for having a turkey burger so I can keep this #StrikeBodSummer going! #WritersStrike #WGAStrong,” one protestor thanked the 40-year-old.

Previously, Snoop Dogg also supported the writers' strike cause, suggesting artists should boycott streaming services.

"[Artists] need to figure it out the same way the writers are figuring it out," Snoop continued. "The writers are striking because [of] streaming; they can't get paid. Because when it's on the platform, it's not like in the box office.

"I don't understand how the **** you get paid off of that shit. Somebody explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars?… That's the main gripe with a lot of us artists is that we do major numbers… But it don't add up to the money. Like where the **** is the money?"

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish fires salvo at haters for wardrobe criticism

Billie Eilish fires salvo at haters for wardrobe criticism
Ray Liotta fiancée shares moving tribute on death anniversary

Ray Liotta fiancée shares moving tribute on death anniversary
'Kill Bill' goes 4K remaster to mark 20th anniversary

'Kill Bill' goes 4K remaster to mark 20th anniversary
Taylor Swift, Ice Spice thrill fans with live 'Karma' performance in New Jersey

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice thrill fans with live 'Karma' performance in New Jersey
Holly Willoughby reacts to Phillip Schofield's alleged affair with male colleague

Holly Willoughby reacts to Phillip Schofield's alleged affair with male colleague
Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Reality’ unveils enigmatic true story of an intel analyst

Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Reality’ unveils enigmatic true story of an intel analyst
Ryan Reynolds mourns the demise of Wrexham fan whose last wish was to meet him

Ryan Reynolds mourns the demise of Wrexham fan whose last wish was to meet him
'The Good Place' co-stars have a cute reunion

'The Good Place' co-stars have a cute reunion
Academy Award winning singer Jon Batiste says BTS’ V is his inspiration

Academy Award winning singer Jon Batiste says BTS’ V is his inspiration
Bang Shi Hyuk reveals why BTS hasn’t been making English songs

Bang Shi Hyuk reveals why BTS hasn’t been making English songs
Fans capture Blackpink’s Jennie reaction to fight breaking out at their concert

Fans capture Blackpink’s Jennie reaction to fight breaking out at their concert
Eamonn Holmes claims ITV helped ‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield hide affair

Eamonn Holmes claims ITV helped ‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield hide affair