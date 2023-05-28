Lil Wayne provides lunch to WGA strikers outside Warner Bros.

Lil Wayne is putting up all the help he can for the Writer's Guild of America strike against major Hollywood studio networks by supplying picketers outside Warner Bros. headquarters with a Fatburger truck.

A Milli rapper supplied a truck to the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, for lunchtime, as actor Greg Berlanti provided them with breakfast.

"Thank you, Lil Wayne, for sending a @Fatburger truck to the picket lines today AND for having a turkey burger so I can keep this #StrikeBodSummer going! #WritersStrike #WGAStrong,” one protestor thanked the 40-year-old.

Previously, Snoop Dogg also supported the writers' strike cause, suggesting artists should boycott streaming services.

"[Artists] need to figure it out the same way the writers are figuring it out," Snoop continued. "The writers are striking because [of] streaming; they can't get paid. Because when it's on the platform, it's not like in the box office.

"I don't understand how the **** you get paid off of that shit. Somebody explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars?… That's the main gripe with a lot of us artists is that we do major numbers… But it don't add up to the money. Like where the **** is the money?"