Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ wraps up season 3: Release Date, announcements

Bridgerton has officially wrapped up filming for season 3 and fans are in for some massive updates.

While season 1 focused on the love story between Daphne and The Duke of Hastings, Simon, season 2 dived into the lovers saga of Anthony and Kate Sharma.

Everything to know about Season 3?

This third installment of the hit period piece will be loosely based on Quinn’s fourth book, Romancing Mister Bridgeton, and will feature Colin and Penelope Featherington.

Per the synopsis, Penelope has given up any hope of romancing Colin, who shared disparaging words about her in the last season.

However, in her bid to find a suitable husband, Colin offers her his aid on the marriage mart, all the while falling in love with the very girl he intends to marry off.

Bridgeton season 3 filming update?

As of March 2023, production for Bridgeton’s new season officially wrapped up, after initially starting in July of 2022.

The announcement was also shared on the show’s officially YouTube page.





Bridgeton season 3 release date?

There has just to be any formal announcement regarding the release date of season 3.