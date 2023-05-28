 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday May 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Angela Kelly to still publish third royal book despite signing NDA: Report

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 28, 2023

Angela Kelly to still publish third royal book despite signing NDA: Report
Angela Kelly to still publish third royal book despite signing NDA: Report

Late Queen Elizabeth’s royal aide, Angela Kelly, has seemingly found a loophole to publish her third book after all despites news reports suggesting she signed a non-disclosure with King Charles.

Earlier reports claimed that the monarch had asked Kelly, who already published two books about her life in royal circles, had been asked to sign a NDA effectively preventing her from revealing any further secrets from within The Firm.

According to DailyMail, a well-placed source in the palace revealed that the words ‘King’ and ‘Palace’ cannot be allowed for commercial gain under the terms and conditions.

Kelly had reportedly signed the agreement with Charles in exchange for a grace-and-favour home, which is believed to be near the Peak District.

The agreement was brought up after the newly crowned king s showed concerns over Kelly’s updated version of her second book, The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, The Dresser And The Wardrobe, disclosed details deemed too intimate for public knowledge.

However, sources revealed to Mail on Sunday that Kelly has a ‘formidable weapon’ in the form of a written go-ahead from the late Queen, which will allow her to continue with her venture.

“It’s certainly a formidable weapon in her arsenal to have a letter like that from Queen Elizabeth II in her possession,” the insider told the outlet.

“It’s quite something because it seems she is protecting her favoured assistant from beyond the grave. It is pretty important because it includes the Queen’s wishes, and no one would want to ignore those.”

More From Royals:

King Charles’ charity slammed as ‘offensive’ and ‘hurtful’ for latest move video

King Charles’ charity slammed as ‘offensive’ and ‘hurtful’ for latest move
King Charles honours late singer Tina Turner in a special way video

King Charles honours late singer Tina Turner in a special way
Pregnant Princess Eugenie leaves Frogmore Cottage for THIS reason

Pregnant Princess Eugenie leaves Frogmore Cottage for THIS reason
Meghan Markle ‘demands privacy’ yet hires ‘expensive publicists’ video

Meghan Markle ‘demands privacy’ yet hires ‘expensive publicists’
Royal fans react to King Charles latest move: ‘Don't underestimate the new king’

Royal fans react to King Charles latest move: ‘Don't underestimate the new king’
Meghan Markle giving US a ‘gutful’ for giving her a chance video

Meghan Markle giving US a ‘gutful’ for giving her a chance
Kate Middleton, Prince William warned over royal patronages

Kate Middleton, Prince William warned over royal patronages
Prince Harry staying in marriage with Meghan Markle for Archie and Lilibet?

Prince Harry staying in marriage with Meghan Markle for Archie and Lilibet?
King Charles, Prince William to greet Harry back into royal family with 'open arms'

King Charles, Prince William to greet Harry back into royal family with 'open arms'
Australian man’s DNA test proves his relationship with Kate Middleton: report

Australian man’s DNA test proves his relationship with Kate Middleton: report
Meghan Markle’s ‘obsessed with ambition, money and publicity’ video

Meghan Markle’s ‘obsessed with ambition, money and publicity’
Meghan Markle’s ‘hypocrisy is breathtaking’: report

Meghan Markle’s ‘hypocrisy is breathtaking’: report