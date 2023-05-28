WATCH: Bear steals 60 cupcakes from Connecticut bakery

A rare video went viral on social media in which it can be seen that a hungry bear entered an apparent garage of a bakery in the town of Avon Connecticut, US, and took at least 60 cupcakes before going its way peacefully.



The encounter left the staffers, who were loading the cupcakes in a delivery van at the bakery, Taste by Spellbound, terrified, Wednesday.

According to an estimation by the state environmental agency, there are between 1,000 and 1,200 black bears living in Connecticut with sightings last year in 158 of the state’s 169 towns and cities.

Miriam Stephens, bakery owner wrote in an Instagram post that she heard employee Maureen Williams "screaming bloody murder" and yelling that there was a bear in the garage.

Williams told TV station WTNH that she shouted to scare the bear off but it retreated and came back three times.

Williams said: "The bear charged at her so she backed out of the garage and ran."

Surveillance video shows bakery workers walking around the side of the business to try to scare the bear, but then running away after it scares them.