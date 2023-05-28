 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday May 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Bad Bunny mocked for 'copying' Kendall Jenner amid whirlwind romance

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 28, 2023

Bad Bunny mocked for copying Kendall Jenner amid whirlwind romance

Bad Bunny irked his fans as he ditched his fashion sense to impress her new girlfriend, Kendall Jenner.

The singer rocked the same clothes as his model girlfriend, attracting huge backlash from fans.

Some eagle-eyed fans have questioned Bad Bunny's eccentric fashion sense, expressing confusion over how this could happen.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, who are making headlines for their whirlwind romance these days, have attracted attention with their appearance together at various events.

Social media users pointed out that both Kendall and Bunny were wearing similar attire. This observation became evident when the singer attended the Monaco Grand Prix.

Upon the release of images featuring Bad Bunny's outfit, people began criticizing him, speculating that he was stealing Kendall's outfit. This assumption arose because the supermodel had been seen wearing a strikingly similar design around the same time.

Meanwhile, few others came to support Bunny and claimed that if he wore that particular look at the Monaco Grand Prix, it was because Kendall herself supported him without any issues.

To put an end to the controversy, 

A part from the controversy, the couple wasn't actually seen wearing identical outfits. The dress in question, a Jean-Paul Gaultier Max Mad design, is from a prestigious brand that creates clothing for both men and women.

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Jimin breaks Guinness World Record set only two months earlier

BTS’ Jimin breaks Guinness World Record set only two months earlier
‘Train to Busan’ star Gong Yoo explains why he won’t reveal his MBTI

‘Train to Busan’ star Gong Yoo explains why he won’t reveal his MBTI
K-pop group Seventeen’s The8 gives surprising advice to fans who want to be idols

K-pop group Seventeen’s The8 gives surprising advice to fans who want to be idols
Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary reportedly ‘furious’ over tribute to Phillip Schofield

Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary reportedly ‘furious’ over tribute to Phillip Schofield
Niall Horan spills the tea on One Direction’s group chat

Niall Horan spills the tea on One Direction’s group chat
‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield’s secret lover was only 15 when they first met

‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield’s secret lover was only 15 when they first met

Viewers call ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ “fixed” as judges once again break Golden Buzzer rule

Viewers call ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ “fixed” as judges once again break Golden Buzzer rule
Will Holly Willoughby remain on ‘This Morning’ following Phillip Schofield scandal?

Will Holly Willoughby remain on ‘This Morning’ following Phillip Schofield scandal?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts to Phillip Schofield scandal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts to Phillip Schofield scandal
Selena Gomez gets into fiery dispute with guard at Beyonce’s concert

Selena Gomez gets into fiery dispute with guard at Beyonce’s concert
Arnold Schwarzenegger pays touching tribute to fellow action movie legend Bruce Willis

Arnold Schwarzenegger pays touching tribute to fellow action movie legend Bruce Willis
Celine Dion having ‘difficulty walking’ as her health worsens

Celine Dion having ‘difficulty walking’ as her health worsens