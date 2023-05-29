 
pakistan
Monday May 29, 2023
Current situation not a 'big crisis for me', claims Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti
  • Imran Khan says his position will only weaken if he loses vote bank. 
  • Former prime minister says it is possible he will be put in jail. 
  • PTI chief says party will fill in all positions of people who have left.

Amid the ongoing crackdown and exodus of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders after the May 9 mayhem, party chairman Imran Khan has insisted that the current political situation is not a big crisis for him. 

"You think it is a big crisis for me, I don't," said the former prime minister — who was ousted last April through a vote of no-confidence — while speaking during an interview with BBC on Monday.

Speaking about the upcoming general elections in the country, Khan said his position will only be weakened if he loses the vote bank. 

However, dozens of the party's bigwigs including Shireen Mazari, Ali Zaidi and Fawad Chaudhry among others have parted ways with Khan citing attacks on the military installations as the reason. 

"Firstly, we will fill in all the positions of people who have left," he said, adding, "So have younger blood, newer people coming in. They'll probably get arrested, too." 

Khan also said that it is possible that he will be put in jail and added that he is watching the whole scenario and waiting. "The idea that I would give in to this or I will accept this and keep quiet about it, it's not going to happen." 

The deposed prime minister also questioned how will Pakistan benefit by getting him out of the race. "I wonder what they want to achieve from all of this."

Talking about the May 9 riots that led to the PTI workers damaging public properties and storming military installations almost across the country, Khan said: "I have never talked to any party worker in a way that would lead to incidents like this." 

He added: "The term red line means a country where there is no rule of law and people are picked up." 

He went on to say that if "I am put in jail then there will be a reaction".

The PTI chairman also said that elections would take place this year in any case. "We will campaign for this election no matter what."

