Tuesday May 30, 2023
Kanye West wife taking 'control of her life' after 'getting married'?

Kanye West's wife, Biana Censori, is trying to take control of her life, says expert.

Senior therapist & relationship expert Sally Baker from Working On The Body says that the model has changed her hair style to blonde pixie cut to give herself a makeover after marrying Kanye.

Ms Baker added how life events "can often lead people to make radical changes in their appearance".

"Getting married, having a child, or going through a divorce, can all lead to a desire to recalibrate how one looks.

"As the wife of Kanye West, Bianca Censori would now be exposed to the pressure of huge international media attention and it is possible that she is using her new look as a way to establish her individuality," she explained.

The expert then noted how Bianca's fresh look is a way to "regain a sense of control and to feel empowered in the face of monumental life changes", with her desiring a new "visual identity" after a "reassessment".

Kanye West married Bianca earlier this year, one year after split from ex-wife Kim Kardashian

