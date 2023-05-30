 
Tuesday May 30, 2023
Reason behind Prince Harry, Princess Anne 'surprise exchange' revealed

Prince Harry and his aunt Princess Anne were spotted laughing together at the coronation of King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex had joined the royals at the ceremony without his wife Meghan Markle who stayed in California with the couple's children.

Their surprise exchange during the coronation have stirred a debate in the British media, with some people finding reasons behind why the Princess Royal was being nice to her nephew.

The pair were seen chatting and laughing ahead of the ceremony in Westminster Abbey. 

Royal expert, Jennie Bond thinks the Princess Royal was "amiable" with her nephew because of the setting.

Talking to OK! she claimed that the King's sister was likely "very unhappy" and "absolutely furious" with Harry but the coronation "was neither the time nor the place" to discuss recent events.

The expert referring to Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary and the Duke's tell-all book Spare.

She said, "It was entirely natural to stop and chat with her nephew with whom, I think, she got on pretty well over the years rather than cause some kind of public scene."

Ms Bond added, "It was better to be amiable but I am quite sure that deep down Anne has been absolutely furious with Harry for upsetting her mother, his grandmother, so much in her last years.

"And for all the allegations he's made, I'm sure she'll be very unhappy with them, but this was neither the time nor place to discuss all that, so I mean she I mean, they look very relaxed together."

Bond said, "She would have just put things on one side a little bit but I'm sure she is angry at the damage he's done to the royal reputation because she works so hard.

According to express.co.uk, Princess Anne is referred to as the 'hardest working royal' due to the number of royal engagements she takes on every year.

