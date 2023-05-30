 
Tuesday May 30, 2023
‘Really nice rando’ Tom Hanks pulls off epic photobomb of Kristen Bell

Hollywood icon Tom Hanks showed off his photobombing skills over the weekend when he sat behind Kristen Bell at Shania Twain's concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday.

Bell jokingly posted on Instagram that she and her husband, Dax Shepard, "sat next to some really nice randos!" and added that the "randos" kept photobombing them throughout the night.

One of the pictures Bell shared captured the quartet posing together, while another caught Hanks in the background while Bell and Shepard smiled for the camera.

Kristen also revealed that Shephard got emotional during Twain’s performance, “Dad was crying by the first song and the randos kept photobombing us but other than that it was a perfect night!!!!”

Fans were quick to notice Hanks' epic photobombing skills, with some jokingly suggesting that he looked like "an older Tom Hanks." Others made references to his iconic role in the movie Cast Away, saying that he looked like he would "brand a volleyball and make it his best friend."

In contrast to a photo that gained attention the previous week, the recent light-hearted moment involving Tom Hanks is a deviation from the serious tone of the previous incident. 

The earlier photo showed Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, seemingly engaged in a deep conversation with a staff member at the 2023 Cannes Festival Film during the premiere of Hanks' movie Asteroid City. However, Wilson later explained on her Instagram story that they were only trying to converse amidst the loud environment.

