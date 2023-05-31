China rejects US request for defense chiefs' meeting

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow, Russia, April 16, 2023.—Reuters

China has turned down a request from the United States for a meeting between their defence chiefs at an annual security forum in Singapore, signalling further strain between the two superpowers.

The People's Republic of China (PRC) informed the US that it would not be accepting the invitation for Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to meet with China's Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu. The declined meeting comes as another blow to the already delicate relationship between the two countries.

The Pentagon expressed its belief in the importance of open communication to prevent the escalation of competition into conflict. However, China's decision to reject the meeting reflects the lack of willingness on their part to engage in military discussions with the US.

This development is being closely monitored due to the existing regional security tensions and trade disputes that have hindered efforts to re-establish a positive dialogue between the world's largest economies.

China's foreign ministry shifted the blame onto the United States, asserting that Washington was well aware of the reasons behind the breakdown in military communication. The ministry called for the US to correct its alleged wrong practices, demonstrate sincerity, and create the necessary atmosphere and conditions for dialogue and communication between the two militaries.

The strained relations between the US and China were further exacerbated by recent contentious trade discussions between US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

Security analysts expressed concern over China's refusal to meet with the US defence chief, emphasising that it would only heighten tensions in the region. The decision by General Li not to engage with his American counterpart is likely to exacerbate already fragile regional dynamics. Both Austin and Li are expected to have bilateral meetings with officials from other countries attending the Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual gathering of defence officials and analysts in Singapore.