Halle Bailey credits Black actresses for her iconic role in The Little Mermaid

Halle Bailey has recently revealed she was inspired by the Black actresses – who appeared as Disney princesses – to take on the lead role in The Little Mermaid.

Reflecting on Black women in the industry, Halle told Entertainment Tonight, “I loved Brandy as Cinderella; she was so amazing, such a role model and inspiration and a really big kind of studying point for me as I was taking on Ariel.”

She continued, “I just watched how amazing she was in that role and how comfortable she was in her skin and how impactful to audiences and little girls like me who watched it. And Anika Noni Rose, who's just outstanding.”

“I've had the chance to meet her and we got to sing The Princess and the Frog's song together, Almost There for 2022's Disney Family Singalong with my sister Chloe Bailey. She was always so kind!” stated Halle.

Halle added, “There are these beautiful Black women pioneers who've done this before and been there for me to be able to say, 'OK, I can do this’.”

Meanwhile, the actress is over the moon as her new live-action movie, The Little Mermaid “dominated the box office” in its “opening weekend”.

