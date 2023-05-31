Prince Harry possesses a ‘boring blandness of personality’

Prince Harry has just been bashed for ‘lacking any personality’ outside of his princely title.



British journalist and author Petronella ‘Petsy’ Aspasia Wyatt issued these admissions and claims.

Her insights have been shared with The Telegraph, and address Prince Harry’s ‘blandness’.

In the eyes of Ms Wyatt, “With all his princely social perfection, there is a boring blandness of personality about Harry that makes him less interesting alone than as a partner to the streetwise firebrand he has married.”

Especially when compared alongside Meghan Markle who can be “jarring” when “going her own way”.

Before concluding Ms Wyatt also referenced a claim by Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers who believe “[Prince Harry] gives [Meghan Markle] class, and she gives him s** appeal.”