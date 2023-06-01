 
Royals
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
Prince Harry 'doesn't need to invent such things to get sympathy'

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have just come under fire for being the “most privacy-seeking publicity seekers that even this city has ever seen.”

Royal commentator Douglas Murray issued these claims and accusations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He shared his thoughts with the New York Post and admitted, “You may have heard about Harry and Meghan’s big night in the city. Accounts of their time here differ.”

“According to the couple themselves, they suffered the ordeal of a two-hour, ‘near-catastrophic’ car chase with paparazzi tailing them all the way.”

But “every New Yorker knows that any kind of car chase — let alone a two-hour one — is literally impossible in this city.”

“You can sit in traffic for two hours, sure. But actually racing through the city? “

“Sorry, but no. Every New Yorker can call that out as BS. And now we have the footage to prove it.”

“In fact, they were moving so slowly that their driver got out of the car at one point. So why lie?” Mr Murray went as far as to ask.

“It is understandable if Harry fears the paparazzi, and car chases in particular. But he doesn’t need to invent such things to get sympathy from people over the death of his mother.”

“But in Harry and Meghan land, nothing can be done without drama, exaggeration and lies. They are the most privacy-seeking publicity seekers that even this city has ever seen.”

