Thursday Jun 01, 2023
Video: Queen Rania, King Abdullah II greet Prince William and Kate Middleton

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Jordan´s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah married Saudi architect Rajwa Al Seif on Thursday in a ceremony attended by royals from across the globe.

The ceremony was held in the mid-century Zahran Palace in the capital Amman -- the site of other key royal weddings including that of King Abdullah II to Queen Rania as well as that of his father, the late King Hussein bin Talal.

The king´s eldest son and Al Seif, both aged 28, tied the knot at a ceremony attended by their families and 140 guests, including US First Lady Jill Biden and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

A video of Prince William and Kate Middleton being greeted by King Abdullah II to Queen Rania was also shared by the local media.

The video shows the future UK King and his wife engaged in lively conversation with their hosts.

Other notables included the Netherlands´ King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, as well as Belgium´s King Philippe and Crown Princess Elisabeth and Danish Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary.

