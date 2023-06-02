In pictures: A closer look at Jordan's royal wedding

Hussein and Al Saif leave the palace after their royal wedding. [Ahmad Abdo/Reuters]Hussein and Al Saif leave the palace after their royal wedding. —Reuters

The royal wedding in Jordan between Crown Prince Hussein and architect Rajwa Al Saif captivated the nation and drew attention from around the world. The ceremony, held at Zahran Palace in Amman, brought together a constellation of stars and dignitaries, including high-profile guests like Prince William and Kate from the UK, as well as US First Lady Jill Biden.

King Abdullah's eldest son, Crown Prince Hussein, marries Rajwa Al Saif, the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khaled Al Saif. —Reuters

For Jordan, the wedding carries significant symbolism, symbolising continuity in a country renowned for its stability. It also serves as an opportunity for the monarchy to revitalise its image after a recent internal feud. Moreover, the occasion holds the potential to strengthen Jordan's ties with Saudi Arabia, its oil-rich neighbour, which could be crucial for resource-strapped Jordan.

A convoy of royal guards heads towards Zahran Palace. —Reuters

The bride, adorned in a graceful white gown, arrived at the palace in a vintage 1968 Rolls-Royce Phantom V, which was custom-made for the crown prince's late great-grandmother. Crown Prince Hussein himself arrived earlier, donning a ceremonial military uniform and carrying a gold-hilted sabre.

Britain's Prince William and Princess Catherine meet Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif at their wedding ceremony. —Reuters

The families and their guests gathered in an outdoor gazebo, surrounded by manicured gardens, for the traditional Muslim wedding ceremony known as "katb al-ketab." As the marriage contract was signed, the crowd erupted in applause, celebrating the union of the couple.

Jordan's King Abdullah II and Queen Rania greet US first lady Jill Biden and her daughter Ashley Biden.—Reuters

Meanwhile, several kilometres away, a crowd at an ancient Roman amphitheatre watched the wedding proceedings on a large screen. The moment the vows were exchanged and rings were placed, the atmosphere became electrifying. The spectators, who had gathered for viewing parties across the country, erupted with excitement, waving flags and cheering with joy.

The wedding of Crown Prince Hussein, who has been steadily gaining prominence and undertaking public engagements alongside his father, King Abdullah II, holds great significance for the people of Jordan. With his educational background, military service, and international recognition, including speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, experts believe that this wedding represents an essential milestone in his journey towards becoming the future king of Jordan.

Al Saif arrives in a vintage 1968 Rolls Royce Phantom V. The vehicle was custom-made for the late Queen Zein, the crown prince’s great-grandmother. —Reuters

Political analyst Amer Sabaileh remarked, "It's not just a marriage. It's the presentation of the future king of Jordan." The wedding serves as a definitive closure to any doubts or uncertainties regarding the crown prince's position.

The crown prince appears with his father, the king, at the wedding in Amman. —Reuters Al Saif walks with Jordan's Prince Hashem bin Abdullah towards Crown Prince Hussein and King Abdullah II. —Reuters



