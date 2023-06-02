 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Outcome of meeting with Shah Mehmood Qureshi soon: PTI defector

By
Web Desk
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

  • Moulvi says he did not meet Qureshi on someone's directions.
  • "Our meeting with Qureshi at the jail was encouraging."
  • Moulvi says "several horses" are pulled out before a race.

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh senior vice president Mahmood Moulvi has said that the outcome of the party's defectors' meeting with incarcerated PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi would be visible soon.

Moulvi was one of the several party leaders who quit the PTI leadership position and also resigned as a Member of the National Assembly earlier this month in the aftermath of the May 9 violent riots.

Khan’s party has been feeling the heat of the government's might after his enraged workers attacked military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commanders House and the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, following his arrest in a corruption case on May 9 — a day the army dubbed as “Black Day”.

"Our meeting with Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the jail was encouraging and its results would be revealed within two days," Moulvi said during an interview on Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath".

The ex-PTI leader said he had other former party leaders — Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, and Aamir Kiani — did not visit the incarcerated ex-foreign minister on someone's direction.

Sources familiar privy to the knowledge of the meeting told Geo News that the party's former bigwigs had met Qureshi in Adiala jail on Wednesday to "change" his loyalty.

“250 million people can’t be left at the mercy of [Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman] Asif Ali Zardari and [Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo] Nawaz Sharif,” Fawad said after the meeting, implying that they met Qureshi for political reasons.

Moulvi said no one should sit aside and leave politics. He added that even if Khan is disqualified, the PTI chairman has made it clear that Qureshi would lead the party.

In response to a question about whether Khan should relinquish the party's charge before his arrest, Moulvi said: "He is analysing everything himself. I will not comment on it further since I'm not a member of the party anymore."

Khan has been adamant — despite more than 100 party leaders having parted ways — and said that no matter how many people leave, anyone who gets PTI's ticket would win elections.

"In a race, several horses compete [...] some are even pulled out before the race," he said, noting that several politicians aren't ready to stay with the party and some have already joined others.

"You saw what happened in Karachi's local body elections."

More From Pakistan:

'Serious negotiations' only with PM Shehbaz: interior minister

'Serious negotiations' only with PM Shehbaz: interior minister
Parvez Elahi: ‘I’m innocent, supporter of Pakistan Army’

Parvez Elahi: ‘I’m innocent, supporter of Pakistan Army’
Punjab govt rebuts fake notification asking employees to post patriotic tweets

Punjab govt rebuts fake notification asking employees to post patriotic tweets
Outcome of meeting with Shah Mehmood Qureshi soon: PTI defector

Outcome of meeting with Shah Mehmood Qureshi soon: PTI defector
Lawyer Jibran Nasir 'picked up at gunpoint,' wife Mansha Pasha calls for prayers

Lawyer Jibran Nasir 'picked up at gunpoint,' wife Mansha Pasha calls for prayers
8-year-old girl raped in Islamabad

8-year-old girl raped in Islamabad

Pakistan yet to confirm PM's participation in India-chaired SCO summit

Pakistan yet to confirm PM's participation in India-chaired SCO summit
PTI’s Pervez Khattak steps down from party position

PTI’s Pervez Khattak steps down from party position
After Parvez Elahi’s arrest, PTI’s Asad Qaiser, Pervez Khattak ‘go missing’

After Parvez Elahi’s arrest, PTI’s Asad Qaiser, Pervez Khattak ‘go missing’
Imran Khan's 'rights abuses allegations' ploy to distract from May 9 riots: PM Shehbaz

Imran Khan's 'rights abuses allegations' ploy to distract from May 9 riots: PM Shehbaz
PTI President Parvez Elahi arrested in Lahore video

PTI President Parvez Elahi arrested in Lahore
Audio leak probe: NA body summons bank details of Saqib Nisar’s son

Audio leak probe: NA body summons bank details of Saqib Nisar’s son
PM Shehbaz to attend Turkish President Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony

PM Shehbaz to attend Turkish President Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony
'Does law allow surveillance, secret recordings of citizens?' asks IHC

'Does law allow surveillance, secret recordings of citizens?' asks IHC
PHC declares orders of arrests under MPO 'null and void'

PHC declares orders of arrests under MPO 'null and void'
6 killed, 2 injured in explosion in Kot Addu

6 killed, 2 injured in explosion in Kot Addu
Two soldiers martyred in terror attack along Pak-Iran border: ISPR

Two soldiers martyred in terror attack along Pak-Iran border: ISPR
LHC declares PTI workers' detention illegal, orders release

LHC declares PTI workers' detention illegal, orders release
Govt should consult Supreme Court before legislation concerning judiciary: CJP Bandial

Govt should consult Supreme Court before legislation concerning judiciary: CJP Bandial
Aafia Siddiqui 'miserable and terrified of jail torture': Senator Mushtaq Ahmed

Aafia Siddiqui 'miserable and terrified of jail torture': Senator Mushtaq Ahmed