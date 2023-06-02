 
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

How Trump reacted to ageing Joe Biden's flat onstage fall

By
Web Desk
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

  
Former US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US. — Reuters/File
Former US head of state Donald Trump seemingly showered care on US President Joe Biden after the latter stumbled to a fall on stage after delivering a flying speech at Air Force Academy graduation ceremony and hoped Biden was not hurt.

During one of his appearances in Iowa, Trump said: "Well, I hope he wasn’t hurt," as he was informed that the 80-year-old President fell.

"You gotta be careful about that because you don't want that, even if you have to tiptoe down the ramp," he added.

Biden stumbled and fell after presenting the final diploma during a graduation ceremony as he swiftly regained his footing and returned to his seat without assistance.

"He actually fell down? Well, I hope he wasn't hurt," Trump said.

"The whole thing is crazy. You've got to be careful about that... even if you have to tiptoe down the ramp."

"That's a bad place to fall... that's not inspiring," he added.

Trump referred to his walk down a ramp at the close of commencement exercises at the US Military Academy at West Point in June 2020.

Trump said: "That was the best speech I think I’ve ever made, and it was pouring rain and it was horrible and cold and windy. And they have a ramp that was pure like an ice-skating rink, and it was like 25 feet long."

“I’m talking to the general,” he continued.

“He has boots on, you know big combat boots and their rubber soles. I have nice, leather [shoes], and I say, ‘You know what general, get ready. If I grab you, you just get ready cause I have this stupid ramp that somebody put up.’”

He added that he "tiptoed down and news coverage of his speech suffered for that."

"They never covered my speech," the 76-year-old said.

According to White House communications director Ben LaBolt, who shared an update on Twitter, the President sustained no injuries.

The director also clarified that a sandbag was present on the stage when Biden was shaking hands, leading to the stumble.

