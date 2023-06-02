Royal family remembers late Queen Elizabeth on her big day

Britain’s royal family remembered late Queen Elizabeth II on her big day today, June 2.



The Westminster Abbey shared Queen Elizabeth’s photo on Twitter with caption, “The Coronation of HM Queen Elizabeth II was held in the Abbey 70 years ago today.”

The royal family retweeted the post to mark the day.

On 6th February 1952, King George VI died following a prolonged illness and Princess Elizabeth immediately acceded to the throne, becoming Queen Elizabeth II and taking on all of the responsibilities which came with her new title.

Later in the year, the date was set for the Coronation at Westminster Abbey and preparations began for the spectacular ceremony.

The Coronation took place in Westminster Abbey on 2 June 1953, conducted by Dr Geoffrey Fisher, Archbishop of Canterbury.

The Queen was anointed by the Archbishop and took her oath to “maintain and preserve inviolably the settlement of the Church of England, and the doctrine worship, discipline, and government thereof, as the law established in England.”

The ceremony was broadcast on radio around the world and, at the Queen's request, on television for the first time.