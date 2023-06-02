WATCH: Megalodon tooth necklace found in new scan of Titanic wreck

The recent digital scans of the Titanic wreckage helped discover a necklace carrying a tooth of megalodon, an extinct species of mackerel shark that lived approximately 23 to 3.6 million years ago, said Magellan, an ultra-deepwater site investigation company that carried out the scan, said.



The necklace has been there for more than 100 years since the giant vessel sank in 1912 when it was on its maiden trip.

The digital scan images show a tooth of a pre-historic shark scientifically known as Otodus megalodon that lived more than 23 million years ago.

These sharks were believed to be faster than the current sharks. They were so big that they could eat an orca in just a few bites.

According to the company, the object was discovered during a project to produce a full-size digital scan of the Titanic, which is the largest underwater scanning project in history.

CEO Richard Parkinson said the find was “astonishing, beautiful and breathtaking.”

Parkinson told ITV last week that “what is not widely understood is that the Titanic is in two parts and there’s a three-square-mile debris field between the bow and the stern.”

“The team mapped the field in such detail that we could pick out those details.”

Earlier in May, a digital scan of the Titanic was released showing dry images — as if seawater has been drained— of the most famous shipwreck. It was made possible by deep-sea mapping.

The new insight into the vessel may allow the investigators to learn what led to the sinking of a passenger liner when it was on its maiden journey in 1912.

The shipwreck lies at a depth of 3,800m (12,500ft) in the Atlantic Ocean.

Scientists created the first-ever exact digital twin of the Titanic wreck under the largest underwater scanning project in history.

According to the press release from Magellan and filmmakers Atlantic Productions, "scientists revealed details of the tragedy and uncovered fascinating information about what really happened to the crew and passengers on that fateful night of April 14, 1912."