Protest held in Karachi against Jibran Nasir's ‘abduction', demands safe release

Social activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir speaks during an event. — Instagram/mjnasir

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Friday condemned the "kidnapping" of prominent lawyer and human rights activist Jibran Nasir, demanding an immediate release of all arrested lawyers.

In its statement, the PBC said that Advocate Nasir was abducted from Karachi last night. "Lawyers do not belong to any political party and they only fulfil their professional responsibilities," according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, a protest was held outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) for the release of Nasir. People from different professions including the lawyer's family were a part of the demonstration.

The Sindh Bar Council (SBC) also condemned Nasir's abduction and urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of the matter.

"We are receiving complaints from all over the province that people are being abducted," said the bar council in a statement, adding, "This matter is of serious importance for the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law."

The SBC also demanded that the federal and provincial governments should ensure the safe return of Nasir.

Jibran Nasir 'picked up'

Mansha Pasha — Jibran Nasir's wife — claimed that her husband was "picked up" by men on Thursday night from Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area.

Earlier today, the port city's police registered a "kidnapping" case of Nasir on the complaint of his wife hours after the advocate was "picked up".



The case has been registered at the Clifton Police Station under two sections of the Pakistan Penal Code — 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Police were at first, according to Pasha, not registering the FIR. She said she would move the court if the law enforcers did not register the case.

She stated: "On 01.06.2023 at about 11:00 pm, I was returning from dinner with my husband in our personal car ... when a white colour Toyota Hilux / Vigo ... intercepted and hit our car from the front-left side and forced us to stop near Ideal Bakery on 26th Street, Defence Phase 5, Karachi."

She further added: "Another vehicle i.e. a Silver Corolla blocked our vehicle from behind and as such, we were surrounded. Some 15 people along with weapons came out from the said vehicles in civil clothes and forced my husband to get out of the car, man-handling him towards the subject vehicle. They then abducted him and took him away and his whereabouts are unknown till now."

In her application, she also requested immediate action be taken to ensure his swift release.

"In light of the above-mentioned situation, I have no other recourse than to approach your office for registration of my complaint for my missing husband. I would be thankful if immediate action is taken for his swift release. Furthermore, action in accordance with law must be taken against those who abducted my husband," she wrote.