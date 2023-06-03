 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Sophie Wessex 'secret weapon' for King Charles success

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Sophie Wessex, the Duchess of Edinburgh, is an asset to King Charles III's monarchy.

Prince Edwards' wife has attracted a lot of people towards the Royal Family with her public duties especially in Iraq.

Royal expert Richard Eden writes in Palace Confidential newsletter: "It was an important visit, but attracted very little media coverage, partly because the Government didn't want to publicise it until after it had happened, for security reasons.

"When Sophie became the first royal to visit South Sudan in 2020 and the first to the Democratic Republic of the Congo last year, her trips received similarly little attention."

But Mr Eden believes the Duchess deserves not just more recognition but also a more "prominent role", as does her husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

He then went on to add how he would like if Edward and Sophie have "more prominent roles, and more charity patronages" 

More From Royals:

Sophie Wessex 'secret weapon' for King Charles success

Sophie Wessex 'secret weapon' for King Charles success

Prince Harry will split with Meghan in '5 years', will run with 'tail between his legs'

Prince Harry will split with Meghan in '5 years', will run with 'tail between his legs'
Prince William others take charge as King leaves ahead of Harry's UK visit

Prince William others take charge as King leaves ahead of Harry's UK visit

Prince Harry seeing ‘all the money in the world and you can’t buy a moment’s peace’ video

Prince Harry seeing ‘all the money in the world and you can’t buy a moment’s peace’
Prince Andrew accuser left embarrassed outside US court

Prince Andrew accuser left embarrassed outside US court
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using each other's relationship to ‘sell everything’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using each other's relationship to ‘sell everything’
Why is Prince Harry giving evidence in court?

Why is Prince Harry giving evidence in court?
Harry's page updated, Meghan's left unchanged on Royal website after Queen's death

Harry's page updated, Meghan's left unchanged on Royal website after Queen's death

World has a ‘vested interest’ in Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s demise video

World has a ‘vested interest’ in Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s demise
Queen Rania delights royal fans with more photos from Prince Hussein’s wedding

Queen Rania delights royal fans with more photos from Prince Hussein’s wedding
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘slipping further and further to the bottom’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘slipping further and further to the bottom’
Prince Harry pitted against Meghan's fierce critic in National Television Awards

Prince Harry pitted against Meghan's fierce critic in National Television Awards

Royal family remembers late Queen Elizabeth on her big day

Royal family remembers late Queen Elizabeth on her big day
Meghan Markle getting ‘socialite 101’ classes: ‘But I think she wants more’ video

Meghan Markle getting ‘socialite 101’ classes: ‘But I think she wants more’
Kate Middleton's family was invited to Jordan royal wedding?

Kate Middleton's family was invited to Jordan royal wedding?

King Charles ‘breathing a sigh of relief’ after Meghan Markle, Harry’s latest move video

King Charles ‘breathing a sigh of relief’ after Meghan Markle, Harry’s latest move
Kate Middleton, Prince William share stunning photo from Prince Hussein’s wedding

Kate Middleton, Prince William share stunning photo from Prince Hussein’s wedding
Tribute paid to Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip at royal wedding in Jordan

Tribute paid to Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip at royal wedding in Jordan

Prince Harry ‘holding all the cards’ with Prince William

Prince Harry ‘holding all the cards’ with Prince William
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not planning to stop’: ‘That’s a factual inaccuracy’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not planning to stop’: ‘That’s a factual inaccuracy’
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s hilarious video from Prince Hussein wedding goes viral video

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s hilarious video from Prince Hussein wedding goes viral