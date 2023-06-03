Elliot Page told he is not 'gay': 'You are just afraid of men'

Elliot Page is touching upon an incident of verbal assault towards him in memoir 'Pageboy.'

The actor talks about being bullied for his sexuality by A-lister stars.



In 2014 at a birthday party in Los Angeles, the Juno star was told: “I’m going to f—k you to make you realize you aren’t gay.'"

The actor was also mocked: “A lot of queer and trans people deal with it incessantly,” he adds. “These moments that we often, like, don’t talk about or we’re supposed to just brush off, when actually it’s very awful.”

Page then adds another comment from her acquaintance: “You aren’t gay. That doesn’t exist. You are just afraid of men.”

The actor then adds how “[In Hollywood] these are very powerful people.”

“They’re the ones choosing what stories are being told and creating content for people to see all around the world.”

In 2014, Page came out as gay before getting her gender transformation in 2020.