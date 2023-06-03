 
menu menu menu
sports
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Sports Desk
|

Virat Kohli saddened over Odisha train accident

By
Sports Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Virat Kohli. — AFP/File
Virat Kohli. — AFP/File

Virat Kohli, former skipper of the Indian cricket team, was saddened over the horrific Odisha train accident, which left hundreds dead and injured around 900.

In a tweet, Kohli said: "Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha."

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured."

The death toll from the tragic train accident in the Indian state of Odisha rose to 280 and more casualties are feared as many remain trapped in the wreckage, India Today reported.

The deadly train crash took place Friday when the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed and was subsequently hit by the Howrah Superfast Express on an adjacent track.

However, India's local publications report that a third train, said to be a cargo train was also involved in what is said to be the deadliest rail accident in the country in recent times.

The Indian authorities have called the army in to support the rescue operation led — in collaboration — by the country's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), fire department and other rescue teams.

Scores of ambulances and health teams are working to pull out the bodies and shift the injured to medical facilities.

"The situation is under control. The search and rescue operations are being carried out," the publication cited Odisha Health Minister Niranjan Pujari as saying.

The country's Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered a high-level probe into the derailment. Meanwhile, one-day state mourning in view of the horrific train crash has been declared. With the hospitals put on high alert, additional doctors have also been mobilised.

Train crashes are unfortunately not uncommon in India, with hundreds of incidents occurring each year. The government has made significant investments and technological upgrades to improve railway safety, resulting in a reduction in such accidents in recent years.

More From Sports:

Virat Kohli saddened over Odisha train accident

Virat Kohli saddened over Odisha train accident
Rafael Nadal undergoes hip surgery, misses French Open

Rafael Nadal undergoes hip surgery, misses French Open

English, Australian cricket boards concerned over ICC proposed financial model

English, Australian cricket boards concerned over ICC proposed financial model
Pakistan’s Usama Mir impresses fans with all-round performance in T20 Blast

Pakistan’s Usama Mir impresses fans with all-round performance in T20 Blast
How does Cristiano Ronaldo feel about his time in Saudi Arabia?

How does Cristiano Ronaldo feel about his time in Saudi Arabia?
Adil Nabi determined to help Pakistan win World Cup Qualifier

Adil Nabi determined to help Pakistan win World Cup Qualifier
Messi's potential move to Inter Miami sparks excitement

Messi's potential move to Inter Miami sparks excitement
Swiatek continues dominant run at French Open

Swiatek continues dominant run at French Open
MS Dhoni undergoes knee surgery in Mumbai

MS Dhoni undergoes knee surgery in Mumbai
Pakistan lose Asia Cup final against India by 2-1

Pakistan lose Asia Cup final against India by 2-1
Will Asia Cup take place without Pakistan?

Will Asia Cup take place without Pakistan?
ICC 'offers to mediate' between PCB, BCCI

ICC 'offers to mediate' between PCB, BCCI
Sevilla overcomes Roma to lift Europa League trophy

Sevilla overcomes Roma to lift Europa League trophy
Ben Stokes backs Test cricket's relevance in rapidly evolving cricket world

Ben Stokes backs Test cricket's relevance in rapidly evolving cricket world
Paulo Dybala to steal the show for Roma vs Sevilla in Europa League final?

Paulo Dybala to steal the show for Roma vs Sevilla in Europa League final?
Junaid Khan opposes Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan's participation in T20 Blast

Junaid Khan opposes Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan's participation in T20 Blast
Participation in World Cup depends on govt's directives, PCB tells ICC

Participation in World Cup depends on govt's directives, PCB tells ICC
Iga Swiatek eyes fourth grand slam title, cruises into French Open second round

Iga Swiatek eyes fourth grand slam title, cruises into French Open second round
Bob Myers exits Golden State Warriors, ending era of dominance

Bob Myers exits Golden State Warriors, ending era of dominance
What is Bangladesh stance on Asia Cup controversy?

What is Bangladesh stance on Asia Cup controversy?
‘Ye kya ho raha hai?’: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan begin studying for Harvard?

‘Ye kya ho raha hai?’: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan begin studying for Harvard?