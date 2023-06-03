Virat Kohli saddened over Odisha train accident

Virat Kohli. — AFP/File

Virat Kohli, former skipper of the Indian cricket team, was saddened over the horrific Odisha train accident, which left hundreds dead and injured around 900.

In a tweet, Kohli said: "Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha."

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured."

The death toll from the tragic train accident in the Indian state of Odisha rose to 280 and more casualties are feared as many remain trapped in the wreckage, India Today reported.

The deadly train crash took place Friday when the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed and was subsequently hit by the Howrah Superfast Express on an adjacent track.

However, India's local publications report that a third train, said to be a cargo train was also involved in what is said to be the deadliest rail accident in the country in recent times.

The Indian authorities have called the army in to support the rescue operation led — in collaboration — by the country's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), fire department and other rescue teams.

Scores of ambulances and health teams are working to pull out the bodies and shift the injured to medical facilities.

"The situation is under control. The search and rescue operations are being carried out," the publication cited Odisha Health Minister Niranjan Pujari as saying.

The country's Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered a high-level probe into the derailment. Meanwhile, one-day state mourning in view of the horrific train crash has been declared. With the hospitals put on high alert, additional doctors have also been mobilised.

Train crashes are unfortunately not uncommon in India, with hundreds of incidents occurring each year. The government has made significant investments and technological upgrades to improve railway safety, resulting in a reduction in such accidents in recent years.