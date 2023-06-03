 
pakistan
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
'Important milestone' achieved as ECP launches new website

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

The ECP's new website. — ECP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has inaugurated the new website of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for enhancing transparency, efficiency and public participation in the electoral process.

The friendly interface of the website aimed at providing citizens easy access to important information, a press release from the commission said Friday.

During the inauguration ceremony, the election commissioner expressed satisfaction over the efforts made by the IT team for the accomplishment of the task.

One of the key features of the new website is its integration with social media platforms which will enable citizens to stay informed and get in touch with ECP through social media platforms.

The ECP termed the initiative an “important milestone” and urged all citizens to use the innovative website of ECP — www.ecp.gov.pk.

